Oak Street Funding® Now Offers Customizable Financing Up to $30MM

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Street Funding ( www.oakstreetfunding.com ), a First Financial Bank company, has increased its lending limits to $30 million and can exceed this amount with participating lenders. Offering loans tailored to growth plans, Oak Street Funding allows Insurance Businesses, Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) and Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) to leverage their investment to gain market share and reach their full potential.



“We see funds being used for acquisitions, succession planning, debt consolidation and working capital for everything from adding associates, upgrading technology, marketing and more,” explained Rick Dennen, Founder and CEO. “We focus on building quality, long-lasting relationships with our clients – many of whom call us when they need additional capital down the road.”

Oak Street Funding has a wealth of niche lending expertise and understands the capital needs and business goals of our clients. Leveraging this rich experience and employing proprietary technology allows Oak Street Funding to provide efficient funding experiences, well-structured transactions, superior portfolio management and ongoing sources of capital to continue to meet the needs of our clients.

About Oak Street Funding

Indianapolis-based Oak Street Funding ( www.oakstreetfunding.com ), a First Financial Bank company, provides commercial financing for financial service businesses, restaurant franchises through the First Franchise Capital ( firstfranchisecapital.com ) brand and third-party loan servicing for financial institutions. Oak Street Funding and First Franchise Capital utilize industry knowledge, proprietary technology and passion to deliver top-quality service and capital products to finance services professionals and franchise owners nationwide.

