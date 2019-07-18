The United Nation Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) deplores enforced disappearance of elected HoR Member Ms. Sergewa, calling for her immediate release

UNSMIL is gravely concerned by and closely following up on media reports about the disappearance of Ms. Siham Sergewa and the injury of her husband. An elected House of Representatives member, Ms. Sergewa was reportedly taken by force last night from her residence in Benghazi.

The Mission calls on relevant authorities to investigate the attack on Ms. Sergewa's residence, her enforced disappearance, and to disclose her whereabouts. UNSMIL calls for the immediate release of Ms. Sergewa and her husband. Enforced disappearance, unlawful arrest and abduction based on political views or affiliations constitute a serious blow to the rule of law and blatant violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

UNSMIL stresses that silencing the voices of women in decision-making position will not be tolerated and reiterates its strong commitment to support the crucial role Libyan women play in peacemaking and peacebuilding and their full participation and involvement in the political life and decision -making



