Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market to generate US$ 3,814.0 million revenue by 2025, Noted TMR

Emergence of Multidrug Resistance Boosts Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market will expand at 4.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is estimated to reach US$ 3814.0 mn by the end of the forecast period that spans from 2017 to 2025.

Increased Government Initiatives to Prevent Antibiotic Resistance Fuels North American Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

North America is expected to retain its leading position in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market owing to the emergence of a multidrug resistant strain of Salmonella in the US. For example, in accordance with the report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2 million people in the US were infected with antibiotic-resistant bacteria annually and 23,000 people died as a result of such infection.

Furthermore, government agencies in the US have taken the onus to control and prevent antibiotic resistance, which is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of antimicrobial susceptibility test in the country.

Antimicrobial susceptibility test market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness substantial growth during the period of forecast, 2017 to 2025. The market is expected to thrive on increased prevalence of microbial infections and rising consumption of antibiotics that eventually leads to development of resistance amongst the people. According to a report by WHO prevalence of multidrug –resistant tuberculosis is quite high though the treatment is very limited. Such factors trigger the growth of antimicrobial susceptibility test market in the region.

Improved Knowledge of Molecular Mechanisms Needed to Control Multidrug Resistance in the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

In the recent years, there has been a drastic rise in the antibiotic resistance amongst bacterial pathogens and this is regarded as one of the biggest threats to global health in the current era. Globally, antibiotic resistance leads to 700,000 deaths each year and medical experts estimate the number could grow to 10 million deaths per year by 2050. Unless stringent actions are taken to check the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, antibiotic resistance will wreak havoc worldwide. Data also hint that, though antibiotic resistant bacterial infections can occur in the community but most deaths owing to resistance take place in various in-patient healthcare settings such as nursing homes and hospitals. In a hospital setting, when a patient displays signs of infection such as sepsis, they are quickly put on empiric broad spectrum antibiotics. Current literature suggests that around 51% of the patients in general wards and nearly 82% of the patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are already on antibiotics within 4 hours prior to collection of blood samples for culture.

Government healthcare regulatory agencies are proactively implementing measures essential to reduce or control its prevalence. In July 2018, the UK Standards for Microbiology Investigation (UK SMIs) made a recommendation of a core set of antibiotic susceptibilities, which should be set up for a variety of bacterial species isolated from various types of specimen.

Besides, enhanced knowledge of molecular mechanisms that control multidrug resistance is forecasted to facilitate the development of novel therapies, which would combat intractable infections and assist in the cultivation of a deeper understanding of the pathobiology of microbial organisms. Several awareness programs are being conducted to facilitate proper usage of new drugs to re-establish dominance over diseases.

Tools and instruments that are available in the clinical microbiology labs for analysis of patient samples and diagnosis are evolving continuously. The main impetus behind this is to reduce the overall time taken to secure results from those lab instruments. In addition to that, increasing the sample turn-around time with the ultimate goal of earlier patient treatment, enhancing the ease of sample processing, and better recovery rates also comprise the purpose for such evolution. This is particularly true in the case of Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test (AST). Every hour saved in getting the results lead to an earlier switch to targeted antibiotic therapy that will have a direct influence on the improvement of clinical outcomes.

Global antimicrobial susceptibility test market is likely to observe a surge in its demand owing to overuse of antibiotics in medicine. Antibiotic resistance mechanisms has come up as a substantial threat to modern medicine by reducing the utility of clinically relevant antibiotics.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, Biotron Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, and Creative Diagnostics are some of the leading names that operate in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market (Product Type - Tests and Kits, Culture Media, Automated Test Systems, Consumables; Method - Broth Dilution Method, Rapid Automated Method, Disk Diffusion Method, Gradient Diffusion Method, Molecular Testing Method; Test Type - Antibacterial, Antifungal, Antiparasitics; Application - Clinical Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development; End use - Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”

