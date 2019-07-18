Image Protect Sites Blog Reviews of The Top 21 Free Stock Photo Websites as New Trend Disrupts Photo Industry

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL ) ( imageprotect.com ) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, has development currently underway to Launch Fotofy.com , which will convert infringement violators to licensed monetary contributors and is set to Launch August 1st. This article Reviews Twenty One High-Quality free Photo Sites: https://blog.snappa.com/free-stock-photos/



With the growing shift to free photo sites over the last couple of years, the traditional stock photography industry is currently undergoing its most disruptive change yet. A younger and more diverse clientele hungry for free, authentic photography is causing traditional photography sites to continuously lower prices and/or abandon their original business models.

Within the last 2-3 years, free photo licensing model has become the go-to source for customers searching for free image alternatives to the standard photo licensing sites. This article highlights the fact that free photo sites are on the rise and here to stay.

Company CEO Matthew Goldman explains, “What we’re building at Fotofy is really the next level photography distribution platform, whereby publishers can find the images they are in need of for free, content creators can track their images across the Internet, and celebrities and companies can promote and expose their own brands all with a few simple clicks. “Mr Goldman goes on to state, “Our vision goes beyond the average free photo site by establishing capabilities not currently found on these basic image sites, such as image tracking, theft-deterrence, ad revenue sharing, controlled messaging, and built-in artist credits, among many other features. We’re excited to launch the initial platform and continue to onboard brands, photographers, and celebrities as we push forward through the remainder of the year.”

About Image Protect: Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

