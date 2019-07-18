Kubernetes Infrastructure Leader Diamanti Names Chris Noordyke Vice President of Business Development and Alliances

Veteran IT executive to run partner program with cloud providers, x86 server vendors and ISVs to expand Diamanti’s routes to market

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal platform purpose-built for containerized applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Noordyke as VP of Business Development and Alliances, reporting to Diamanti CEO Tom Barton.



Diamanti’s sales have grown more than 300% over the last fiscal year, as the first cloud-native platform integrating high-performance compute, plug-and-play networking, persistent NVME-based storage, Docker, Linux, and Kubernetes into one simple solution with full-stack support. As Diamanti’s customer base has grown, so has the number of cloud providers, x86 server vendors and ISVs interested in partnering with Diamanti to bring their own container and Kubernetes offerings to market.

“As enterprise developer teams increasingly favor open source, scale-out microservices environments, a massive replatforming based on containers and Kubernetes is underway,” said Tom Barton, CEO of Diamanti. “We’re excited to have Chris join our team to expand our strategic alliances as tech companies of all kinds are coming to Diamanti to deliver high performance, cost-effective infrastructure for their Kubernetes- based applications.”

Noordyke was former Chief Revenue Officer at DevOps monitoring provider Blue Medora, where he oversaw 400% growth and on-boarded over 100 technology partners. Prior to Blue Medora, Noordyke held senior sales positions at Tegile Systems, Dell and EMC.

“Prior to Diamanti there wasn’t anything on the market that was purpose-built for bare metal containers,” said Noordyke. “Through major open source contributions to Kubernetes, and with its first mover advantage at the hardware layer, Diamanti brings performance and economic advantages that are translating into faster time-to-market and greater profitability for cloud providers, x86 server vendors and ISV partners.”

Diamanti, recently awarded a top 5-Star rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide, was also named Winner of the 2018 Container Trailblazer category by the Tech Trailblazers awards. Diamanti was named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” for its bare-metal container platform, and Database Trends and Applications named Diamanti a 2018 “Trend-Setting Product in Data Management.” Other product accolades for Diamanti include being named a CRN “10 Coolest Cloud Storage Startups” and being included in Forbes “10 New Product Categories Created Exclusively for the Container Era.”

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. We give infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors CRV, DFJ, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

