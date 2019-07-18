ORHub Inc. Chief Medical Officer “Bobby” Lazzara Summarizes Vision and Latest Developments in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – ORHub Inc. (OTC: ORHB), a cloud-based healthcare analytics company, on a mission to optimize the business of surgery through lean process improvement, today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/Si3G2 .

ORHub Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert “Bobby” Lazzara joins NNW host Stuart Smith for a look at the successful launch of ORHub’s product – Surgical Spotlight® – a cloud-based analytics tool that allows perioperative leaders such as physicians, nurses and administrators to spot trends and outliers with curated performance indicators, increasing efficiency, decreasing costs and improving patient access in the operating room.

Medical News Minute provides further details on ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight application in this brief video featuring Dr. Lazzara .

“Our focus revolves around becoming a powerful foundational resource in the Operating Room. Streamlining in a manner that incorporates all factors enables not only significant cost reductions, but substantially heightened efficiency, yielding an unparalleled competitive advantage for surgeons and a maximized value to their patients,” stated Dr. Lazzara

He continued, “By providing the information that allows for a change in behavior, control is put into the hands of surgeons and administrators, enabling the evaluation of trends, and empowering the facility to make instantaneous adjustments that will continue building efficiency and profitability on an ongoing basis.”

“On track to gain about two percent market share toward the end of 2019,” Dr. Lazzara concluded, “…our goal to gain notable exposure, raise capital, and drive revenue into the Company as we continue to gain awareness. We believe that this valuable technology, with empowerment through mentorship nationwide, will be a strong contributor toward a long overdue paradigm shift in the continually evolving health care industry.”

ORHub’s vision is to place Surgical Spotlight® into as many operating rooms as possible, utilizing streaming videos and digital apps for increased patient and provider education. Current procedurally oriented specialties include the interventional cardiology lab, interventional radiology lab or gastrointestinal lab. Surgical Spotlight®, since its launch earlier this year, continues gaining market traction and system penetration.

About ORHub Inc.

ORHub is a growth-stage data analytics company on a mission to optimize the Business of Surgery through lean process improvement. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the Azure cloud to help customers unlock the power in their data captured in the OR. Surgical Spotlight® helps providers harness that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and get leaders back to their primary focus: improving care, increasing patient access and reducing costs. A first-of-kind team building tool brings all stakeholders together with regular and accessible information. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ORHub.com .

