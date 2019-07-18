Green Growth Brands Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsAudio Broadcast Discussing the Popularity of ‘Cannabis Beauty’

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsAudio — Green Growth Brands (CSE:GGB) (OTC:GGBXF ) announces the availability of an audio press release titled, “Waves of CBD Beauty Products Filling Shelves of Major Retailers Across the US.”



Perhaps the most impactful addition to the CBD sector is the rise of “cannabis beauty.” Analysts at Piper Jaffray believe the cannabis beauty wave could potentially boost the overall CBD market to between $50 billion to $100 billion .

In July, American Eagle agreed to stock the shelves of nearly 500 stores with Green Growth Brands’ (CSE:GGB) (OTC:GGBXF) tailor-made, CBD-infused personal care products. The new line of products will be available as early as October and will be available for purchase online as well.

In late June, fashionable brand Abercrombie & Fitch expanded its partnership with Green Growth Brands to sell Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy products in more than 160 A&F stores. The American Eagle and A&F placements supplemented the string of partnerships Green Growth Brands has secured so far in 2019, which began with a partnership with DSW Inc. to sell Seventh Sense in 96 U.S.-based DSW stores.

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company’s brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+ Source, Green Lily and Meri + Jayne. The company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman(TM) Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the United States, its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, and in malls across the country and at DSW shoe stores — and that’s just the beginning. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GreenGrowthBrands.com .

