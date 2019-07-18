Kaskela Law LLC: Investigation of Liberty Tax, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders – TAXA

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Liberty Tax, Inc. (OTC: TAXA) (“Liberty Tax”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders. The investigation seeks to determine whether Liberty Tax’s executive officers and/or directors violated the securities laws.



Liberty Tax shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/liberty-tax/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.