Globe Photos’ Photo File Signs as Founding Sponsor of the Vegas Rollers, 2019 Expansion Team of World TeamTennis League

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photo File , the licensed sports division of Globe Photos (OTCQB: GBPT), has signed on as a founding sponsor of the Vegas Rollers, the new Las Vegas-based member of the World TeamTennis (WTT) league. WTT is among the five pro sports leagues operating in the U.S. for more than 40 years, which includes NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.



As the Vegas Rollers take on contenders from other WTT franchises across the country, Photo File will be featured courtside at the Orleans Arena along with other major sponsors that include Geico, Wilson Sporting Goods, ROKiT, The Stirling Club, UMC, and the Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation.

Located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, the Orleans Arena consistently ranks in the top 10 for ticket sales in the U.S. and internationally among venues of similar size, according to Venues Today magazine.

As a founding sponsor, Photo File will offer officially licensed photo products featuring the Vegas Rollers on the recently relaunched PhotoFile.com.

“World TeamTennis is thrilled to welcome Photo File, along with its parent company, Globe Photos, as founding sponsors for the new Vegas Rollers,” said team General Manager, Sally Dewhurst. “With a long, rich history of supporting major league team sports and providing sports fans with the best in sports photos and memorabilia, their participation provides yet another exciting way to support and showcase our phenomenal lineup of team talent for our great fans in Las Vegas and around the world.”

Led by head coach and UNLV Hall of Famer, Tim Blenkiron, the Vegas Rollers includes the Bryan Brothers, Bob and Mike (considered the best doubles tennis team in history), and top American pro, Sam Querrey. Other members include Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig , America’s tallest tennis pro, Reilly Opelka, Britain's Harriet Dart, and Las Vegas' very own Asia Muhammad and Evan Song.

WTT co-founder and tennis legend, Billie Jean King, commented on the league’s website: “If you have ever seen a WTT match, you have seen my philosophy of life in action – men and women competing together on a team and both genders making equal contributions to the result.”

The team will play its next series of matches at the Orleans Arena on July 20-30, which will be televised live by CBS Sports. ESPN+ will also live stream 18 matches during the 2019 WTT season. Tickets to the events are available today from TicketMaster.com and (800)-745-3000.

“As a proud sponsor of Vegas Rollers, we have been working with the team to help establish their presence in Las Vegas, providing a home office and printing their inaugural program,” said Globe Photos CEO and president, Stuart Scheinman. “We expect to benefit from the growing popularity of team tennis and the success of the Vegas Rollers, as we provide its growing fan base a range of photos featuring their favorite players."

“These televised inaugural matches will create color and excitement for tennis fanatics across the globe,” added Scheinman.

Since its inception in 1987, Photo File has become one of the nation's leading manufacturers of professional and collegiate sports photography, with an unmatched selection of images of players from every league, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, CLC, NCAA, and MLS. Photo File is also licensed by thousands of individuals and organizations, including Muhammad Ali, Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, and Vince Lombardi. Its vast collection of sports memorabilia includes thousands of collectibles, signed lithographs and unique artwork.

About the Vegas Rollers

The Vegas Rollers are a World TeamTennis (WTT) franchise founded in 2019 and owned by the league. The team was one of two expansion teams to enter the league in 2019. Vegas Rollers will play their home matches at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information about the team, go to vegasrollerstennis.com.

About World TeamTennis

World TeamTennis showcases the best in professional tennis with the innovative team format co-founded by Billie Jean King in the 1970s. Recognized as the leader in professional team tennis competition, WTT features many of the world’s best players competing annually for the King Trophy, the League’s championship trophy named after King.

Since the League’s debut, virtually every major champion of the Open era has played WTT, including Andre Agassi, Venus and Serena Williams, Pete Sampras, Stefanie Graf, Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Bob and Mike Bryan, Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert.

In July 2015, WTT became the fifth major professional team sports league in the U.S. to reach the 40th season milestone. Learn more about the history and league champions of World TeamTennis on its history page.

About Globe Photos

Globe Photos, Inc. is the owner of one of the world’s largest collections of iconic pop culture imagery, which includes more than 15 million images taken by more than 3,500 photographers from around the world over the last century. The collection features iconic personalities and unforgettable moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, history and politics. It produces a large array of licensed sports products through its Photo File subsidiary. For more information, visit www.globephotos.com.

About Photo File

Founded in 1987, Photo File was the first company to be granted a license for photography by any major sport in the U.S. when it was licensed by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. Photo File now holds major sports licenses with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and key colleges to produce licensed sports prints, lithographs and other related items. The company is also licensed by thousands of additional individuals and organizations, including Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, and Vince Lombardi. Its vast collection of sports memorabilia includes thousands of collectibles, signed lithographs and other unique artwork. Photo File can produce a full range of framed, unframed and matted products in sizes up to 30" x 40", plaques, as well as photo sculptures, ceramic tiles, key chains and event covers.

Since it was acquired by Globe Photos last year, Photo File has been undergoing an operational transformation to modernize its sales, order fulfilment and customer service operations located in Mount Kisco, New York. Photo File recently launched a newly redesigned, sports fan-focused eCommerce website that has introduced new product personalization with real-time visualization. For more information, go to www.photofile.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate the Photo File business into the company, competition and other material risks.

Company Contact

Stuart Scheinman

President & CEO

Globe Photos, Inc.

Tel (702) 722-6113

info@globephotos.com

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

GBPT@cma.team



