Leading Solar Brokerage Direct Solar Expands Into Commercial Solar Market, Signing Agreement to Provide Financing to Commercial Operations Wanting Solar, Opening up Additional Revenue Streams for Direct Solar

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) subsidiary signs first funding agreement to supply small to medium commercial outfits with solar financing. This agreement is the first of its kind made readily available to finance commercial buildings solar installations. Direct Solar now has the capability to work with these businesses to supply the contractor for installation and finance the transaction all in one seamless package.

Video of SinglePoint and Direct Solar discussing business outlook and new opportunities - https://youtu.be/zG6GFUh9n9k



“We are beyond excited for the opportunity. We have already hired two new commercial side managers to lead the teams in their sales efforts. We have a pipeline of interested businesses that we now have the ability to finance. We have yet to find a solution like ours that we have now signed off on and we believe it will add a significant amount of opportunities and deals to our business. Opening up the commercial side of our operations increases the amount of potential contracts for us to close in the space. It is a completely untapped market in my opinion with a high chance for major success,” states Pablo Diaz, CEO of Direct Solar.

Interested parties are encouraged to fill out the pre-application here - https://directsolaramerica.com/commercial/



Up until now, solar has had many options to finance large scale projects and residential solar projects. There has not been an easy way to obtain funding if you have a small to medium commercial operation. For these owners and managers this brings the opportunity to reduce electrical costs through solar and other renewable energy solutions Direct Solar will offer to commercial customers.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed , the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About Direct Solar

Direct Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING). We here at Direct Solar America are a solar energy brokerage, we help find and install the best available solar energy system for any building residential or commercial. NO money down, NO cost for an estimate and with the potential to help you save up to 50% off of your electricity bill.

Have you ever asked the question to yourself: “How do I get solar for my home?” Well we can help you with that and even if you have solar already, we can save you more money on your bill. Our second-to-none brokerage model benefits our customers by making sure they see increased benefits and complete satisfaction, while we make sure they realize the most optimal cost savings. With various financing options, multiple choices for Solar Power technology, and 100’s of contractors our customers value our extensive experience in creating customized solutions that meet their needs. After years of experience and more than 3,500 homes powered with the help of our solar brokerage services, we think the choice is clear!

