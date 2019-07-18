ChinaCache Appoints Marcum Bernstein Pinchuk LLP as the Company’s New Independent Auditor

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq GS: CCIH), a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China, today announced that on July 12, 2019, the Company engaged Marcum Bernstein Pinchuk LLP (“Marcum BP”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The decision was approved by the Company’s Audit Committee.



During the Company’s most recent two fiscal years and through the subsequent interim period on or prior to July 12, 2019, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with Marcum BP on either (a) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company by Marcum BP that Marcum BP concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue, or (b) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement, as that term is defined in Item 16F(a)(1)(iv) of Form 20-F (and the related instructions thereto) or a reportable event as set forth in Item 16F(a)(1)(v)(A) through (D) of Form 20-F.

Mr. Bin Lu, the Company’s Acting Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased with selecting Marcum BP, a cross-border audit firm registered with the PCAOB as new independent auditor. It is ChinaCache’s intention to remain a publicly listed company and as such will take the necessary steps in regaining compliance with SEC reporting standards while addressing any previously noted exchange deficiencies. To this effect, we’ve assembled the necessary internal resources to assist our independent auditor in becoming current with the Company’s reporting requirements.”

About ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. is a leading total solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China. Through its distinctive 3-tier Internet ecosystem, ChinaCache also offers Internet data center management, Internet Exchange operations and cloud hosting services. ChinaCache's network is interconnected with the incumbent carriers as well as other local Internet & broadband service providers in China. With two decades of experience in developing customized solutions for China's complex Internet infrastructure, ChinaCache has helped enterprises, SME clients, government agencies and other organizations enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. To learn more about ChinaCache and how it has improved end-user experience, please visit ir.chinacache.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. ChinaCache may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ChinaCache undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

