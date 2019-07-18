Home BancShares, Inc. Again Reports Strong and Stable Performance Metrics in All Areas During Turbulent Interest Rate Environment

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, Ark., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, released solid second quarter earnings today that included over $1 billion in loan production at an average interest rate of 6.1% and a strong net interest margin that was relatively flat at 4.28%.



Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2019:

Consolidated Metric Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net Income $72.2 million $71.4 million $71.0 million Total Revenue $204.4 million $203.2 million $201.3 million ROA 1.92% 1.92% 1.90% NIM 4.28% 4.30% 4.30% Accretion $9.2 million $9.1 million $9.4 million ROE 12.18% 12.34% 12.05% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 21.01% 21.53% 21.08% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.43 $0.42 $0.41





Centennial Community Banking Centennial CFG Metric Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Metric Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net Income $59.5 million $58.1 million $57.7 million Net Income $11.2 million $12.0 million $12.2 million Total Revenue $166.5 million $166.9 million $165.9 million Total Revenue $32.4 million $31.1 million $30.6 million ROA 1.83% 1.80% 1.77% ROA 2.77% 3.08% 3.33% NIM 4.20% 4.20% 4.18% NIM 5.25% 5.34% 5.50% Accretion $8.4 million $8.3 million $8.6 million Accretion $146,000 $33,000 $33,000





Shore Premier Finance Metric Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net Income $1.4 million $1.3 million $1.1 million Total Revenue $5.4 million $5.2 million $4.8 million ROA 1.27% 1.15% 1.06% NIM 3.02% 3.04% 3.29% Accretion $705,000 $741,000 $812,000

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“The last three quarters show a strong trend of stability and growth in all our key metrics,” said John Allison, Chairman. “We continue to produce solid results with a positive growth trend,” Allison continued.

“Loan production was very strong during the second quarter,” said Tracy French, Centennial Bank President and Chief Executive Officer. “We saw loan production of over $1 billion dollars at an average interest rate of 6.1% and were able to increase the yield on the loan portfolio by 3 basis points,” added French.

“Our return on assets remains strong and steady at 1.92% as it was in the first quarter,” stated Randy Sims, Chief Executive Officer of Home BancShares. “Diluted earnings per share of $0.43 as compared to $0.42 from last quarter and an impressive efficiency ratio of 39.93% are just a few of the powerful numbers that contributed to another successful quarter for our shareholders,” added Sims.

Operating Highlights

Our net interest margin was 4.28% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to 4.30% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019. The yield on loans was 6.06% and 6.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, as average loans decreased from $11.04 billion to $11.00 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits increased to 1.38% as of June 30, 2019 from 1.34% as of March 31, 2019, with average balances of $8.62 billion and $8.50 billion, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2019, we experienced a $515,000 increase in investment premium amortization resulting from increased prepayment speeds on investment securities due to the declining interest rate environment. This increased investment premium amortization negatively impacted the net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 by two basis points.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, we recognized $9.2 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in total net accretion for acquired loans and deposits. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $9.2 million and $9.0 million and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $122.2 million and $131.6 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Net accretion of time deposit premiums was $30,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 30, 2019, and net average remaining CD premiums were $327,000 and $357,000 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased $1.5 million, or 1.04%, to $142.3 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, from $140.8 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was the result of a $1.8 million increase in interest income, which was partially offset by a $283,000 increase in interest expense. The $1.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $2.0 million increase in loan interest income. The $283,000 increase in interest expense was primarily the result of a $1.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits which was offset by a $1.4 million decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the average balance of FHLB and other borrowings decreasing by $227.3 million or 19.60%.

Centennial Commercial Finance Group (“Centennial CFG”) net interest margin was 5.25% for the quarter just ended compared to 5.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Centennial CFG net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 includes average interest earning assets of $1.59 billion and net interest income of $20.9 million, compared to average interest earning assets of $1.55 billion and net interest income of $20.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Centennial Community Banking (excluding Centennial CFG and Shore Premier Finance) net interest margin was 4.20% for the quarter just ended as well as for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 includes average interest earning assets of $11.29 billion and net interest income of $118.1 million, compared to average interest earning assets of $11.31 billion and net interest income of $117.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a $1.3 million provision for loan loss, but no provision was recorded during the first quarter of 2019. The Company continues to see strong asset quality. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.57% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.58% as of March 31, 2019. Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.51% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.52% as of March 31, 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were $1.6 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The Company reported $23.1 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $23.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest income were $8.2 million from other service charges and fees, $6.3 million from service charges on deposits accounts, $3.5 million from mortgage lending income, $2.1 million from other income and $1.1 million from dividends from the FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other equity investments. The Company exceeded $10 billion in assets during the first quarter of 2017 and became subject to the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act interchange fee restrictions beginning in the third quarter of 2018. The Durbin Amendment negatively impacted debit card and ATM fees beginning in the second half of 2018. The Company estimates quarterly interchange fees are approximately $3.0 million dollars lower as a result of the Durbin Amendment.



Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $67.6 million compared to $69.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The most important components of the second quarter non-interest expense were $38.0 million from salaries and employee benefits, $17.0 million in other expense and $8.9 million in occupancy and equipment expenses. Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 included $900,000 related to an outsourced special project and $897,000 in hurricane expense associated with Hurricane Michael which made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida on October 10, 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, our efficiency ratio improved to 39.93% compared to 41.01% reported for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $11.05 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $11.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $11.35 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2018. Total assets were $15.29 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $15.30 billion at December 31, 2018.

During the second quarter 2019, the Company experienced approximately $74.2 million in organic loan growth. Centennial CFG experienced $146.1 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.67 billion at June 30, 2019. Centennial Community Banking experienced approximately $77.8 million in organic loan decline. Additionally, Shore Premier Finance experienced $5.8 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $442.1 million at June 30, 2019.

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 were $20.0 million, $37.1 million, $3.3 million, $2.4 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $62.8 million. Non-performing assets at June 30, 2019 were $26.6 million, $45.3 million, $3.3 million, $2.4 million and zero in the Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Shore Premier Finance and Centennial CFG markets, respectively, for a total of $77.5 million.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $106.1 million at June 30, 2019, or 0.96% of total loans, compared to $108.8 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at December 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was 168.9% and 169.4% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.42 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $71.5 million. The increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $101.8 million increase in retained earnings and the $28.6 million increase in comprehensive income which were partially offset by the repurchase of $64.4 million of our common stock during 2019. Book value per common share was $14.46 at June 30, 2019 compared to $13.76 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.50 at June 30, 2019 compared to $7.90 at December 31, 2018, an annualized increase of 15.3%.

Branches

The Company currently has 77 branches in Arkansas, 76 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 ET) on Thursday, July 18, 2019. We encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10132572. Callers who pre-register will be given dial-in instructions and a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be automatically scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-877-508-9586 and asking for the Home BancShares conference call. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Passcode: 10132572, which will be available until July 25, 2019 at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 ET). Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com under “Investor Relations” for 12 months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; efficiency ratio, as adjusted, tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations

Home BancShares, Inc.

(501) 328-4625

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 183,745 $ 141,027 $ 175,024 $ 208,681 $ 197,658 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 373,557 421,443 482,915 323,376 298,085 Cash and cash equivalents 557,302 562,470 657,939 532,057 495,743 Federal funds sold 1,075 1,700 325 500 500 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,053,939 2,013,123 1,785,862 1,744,430 1,718,704 Investment securities - held-to-maturity - - 192,776 199,266 204,401 Loans receivable 11,053,129 10,978,935 11,071,879 10,832,815 10,897,970 Allowance for loan losses (106,066 ) (106,357 ) (108,791 ) (110,191 ) (111,516 ) Loans receivable, net 10,947,063 10,872,578 10,963,088 10,722,624 10,786,454 Bank premises and equipment, net 278,821 279,012 233,261 233,652 234,634 Foreclosed assets held for sale 13,734 14,466 13,236 13,507 17,853 Cash value of life insurance 149,708 149,353 148,621 148,014 147,281 Accrued interest receivable 48,992 50,288 48,945 48,909 45,682 Deferred tax asset, net 58,517 64,061 73,275 79,548 78,435 Goodwill 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 956,418 Core deposit and other intangibles 39,723 41,310 42,896 44,484 46,101 Other assets 180,293 172,732 183,806 187,339 191,914 Total assets $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 $ 14,924,120 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 2,575,696 $ 2,519,175 $ 2,401,232 $ 2,482,857 $ 2,523,553 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 6,774,162 6,650,181 6,624,407 6,420,951 6,573,902 Time deposits 1,997,458 1,898,096 1,874,139 1,720,930 1,638,578 Total deposits 11,347,316 11,067,452 10,899,778 10,624,738 10,736,033 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 142,541 152,239 143,679 142,146 139,750 FHLB and other borrowed funds 899,447 1,105,175 1,472,393 1,363,851 1,309,950 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 107,695 124,172 67,912 72,381 55,971 Subordinated debentures 369,170 368,979 368,790 368,596 368,403 Total liabilities 12,866,169 12,818,017 12,952,552 12,571,712 12,610,107 Stockholders' equity Common stock 1,675 1,682 1,707 1,741 1,745 Capital surplus 1,550,999 1,560,994 1,609,810 1,668,106 1,693,337 Retained earnings 853,964 803,629 752,184 701,900 642,540 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 14,768 (4,821 ) (13,815 ) (30,721 ) (23,609 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,421,406 2,361,484 2,349,886 2,341,026 2,314,013 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 $ 14,924,120

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 165,816 $ 163,848 $ 163,201 $ 166,334 $ 152,996 $ 329,664 $ 301,061 Investment securities Taxable 10,650 10,706 9,873 9,011 8,979 21,356 17,949 Tax-exempt 3,183 3,379 3,456 3,427 3,368 6,562 6,374 Deposits - other banks 1,628 1,543 1,241 1,273 1,206 3,171 2,135 Federal funds sold 10 11 9 6 12 21 18 Total interest income 181,287 179,487 177,780 180,051 166,561 360,774 327,537 Interest expense Interest on deposits 29,709 28,006 25,207 21,412 18,164 57,715 32,970 Federal funds purchased - - - - - - 1 FHLB borrowed funds 4,722 6,118 6,474 7,055 4,245 10,840 8,825 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 630 634 602 472 372 1,264 748 Subordinated debentures 5,239 5,259 5,215 5,202 5,168 10,498 10,172 Total interest expense 40,300 40,017 37,498 34,141 27,949 80,317 52,716 Net interest income 140,987 139,470 140,282 145,910 138,612 280,457 274,821 Provision for loan losses 1,325 - - - 2,722 1,325 4,322 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 139,662 139,470 140,282 145,910 135,890 279,132 270,499 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,259 6,401 7,004 6,992 6,780 12,660 12,855 Other service charges and fees 8,177 6,563 7,598 9,041 9,797 14,740 19,952 Trust fees 391 403 290 437 379 794 825 Mortgage lending income 3,457 2,435 2,554 3,691 3,477 5,892 6,134 Insurance commissions 515 609 442 463 526 1,124 1,205 Increase in cash value of life insurance 740 736 737 735 730 1,476 1,384 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 1,149 3,505 1,992 1,288 1,600 4,654 2,477 Gain (loss) on SBA loans 355 241 75 47 262 596 444 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and

other assets, net (129 ) 79 (25 ) (102 ) - (50 ) 7 Gain (loss) on OREO, net 58 206 114 836 1,046 264 1,451 Other income 2,094 2,494 2,726 2,419 3,076 4,588 6,744 Total non-interest income 23,066 23,672 23,507 25,847 27,673 46,738 53,478 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 37,976 37,836 36,230 37,825 34,476 75,812 69,490 Occupancy and equipment 8,853 8,823 8,310 8,148 8,519 17,676 17,502 Data processing expense 3,838 3,970 3,642 3,461 3,339 7,808 7,325 Other operating expenses 16,957 18,428 23,090 16,689 16,894 35,385 32,291 Total non-interest expense 67,624 69,057 71,272 66,123 63,228 136,681 126,608 Income before income taxes 95,104 94,085 92,517 105,634 100,335 189,189 197,369 Income tax expense 22,940 22,735 21,487 25,350 24,310 45,675 48,280 Net income $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 143,514 $ 149,089

Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Jun. 30, (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.85 $ 0.86 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted, excluding

special dividend from equity investment, merger expenses,

hurricane expenses & outsourced special project expense

(non-GAAP)(1) 0.43 0.42 0.44 0.46 0.44 0.85 0.86 Basic earnings per common share 0.43 0.42 0.41 0.46 0.44 0.85 0.86 Dividends per share - common 0.1300 0.1200 0.1200 0.1200 0.1100 0.2500 0.2200 Book value per common share 14.46 14.04 13.76 13.44 13.26 14.46 13.26 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 8.50 8.10 7.90 7.68 7.52 8.50 7.52 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 167,791 169,592 173,023 174,440 173,403 168,686 173,581 Average diluted shares outstanding 167,791 169,592 173,311 174,867 173,936 168,686 174,168 End of period common shares outstanding 167,466 168,173 170,720 174,135 174,511 167,466 174,511 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets 1.92% 1.92% 1.90% 2.14% 2.13% 1.92% 2.11% Return on average assets excluding special dividend from

equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses &

outsourced special project expense (ROA, as adjusted)

(non-GAAP)(1) 1.92% 1.91% 2.03% 2.14% 2.13% 1.91% 2.11% Return on average assets excluding intangible

amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.09% 2.09% 2.07% 2.33% 2.32% 2.09% 2.30% Return on average common equity 12.18% 12.34% 12.05% 13.74% 13.54% 12.26% 13.46% Return on average common equity excluding special dividend from

equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses &

outsourced special project expense: (ROE, as adjusted)

(non-GAAP)(1) 12.18% 12.30% 12.86% 13.74% 13.54% 12.24% 13.46% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 21.01% 21.53% 21.08% 24.20% 23.90% 21.26% 23.92% Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible

amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 21.35% 21.88% 21.43% 24.56% 24.27% 21.61% 24.30% Return on average tangible common equity excluding special

dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane

expenses & outsourced special project expense:

(ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 21.01% 21.45% 22.50% 24.20% 23.90% 21.23% 23.92% Efficiency ratio 39.93% 41.01% 42.18% 37.23% 36.74% 40.47% 37.28% Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 39.92% 40.52% 38.28% 37.39% 36.97% 40.21% 37.44% Net interest margin - FTE 4.28% 4.30% 4.30% 4.46% 4.47% 4.29% 4.47% Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,319 $ 1,367 $ 1,412 $ 1,489 $ 1,403 $ 2,686 $ 2,612 Total revenue 204,353 203,159 201,287 205,898 194,234 407,512 381,015 Total purchase accounting accretion 9,240 9,055 9,432 10,744 10,669 18,295 21,276 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 122,197 131,596 141,244 151,377 153,624 126,871 159,443 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 1,095 $ 1,051 $ 1,214 $ 1,154 $ 1,142 $ 2,146 $ 2,104 Merger and acquisition expenses - - 6,013 - - - - Amortization of intangibles 1,587 1,586 1,587 1,617 1,624 3,173 3,250 Electronic banking expense 1,851 1,903 1,969 1,947 1,828 3,754 3,706 Directors' fees 392 434 319 314 318 826 648 Due from bank service charges 282 238 289 253 242 520 461 FDIC and state assessment 1,655 1,710 1,869 2,293 2,788 3,365 4,396 Hurricane expense - 897 470 - - 897 - Insurance 661 697 737 762 714 1,358 1,601 Legal and accounting 989 981 1,151 761 858 1,970 1,636 Other professional fees 2,306 2,812 1,465 1,748 1,601 5,118 3,240 Operating supplies 505 536 510 510 602 1,041 1,202 Postage 293 326 325 311 323 619 667 Telephone 306 303 324 337 371 609 744 Other expense 5,035 4,954 4,848 4,682 4,483 9,989 8,636 Total other operating expenses $ 16,957 $ 18,428 $ 23,090 $ 16,689 $ 16,894 $ 35,385 $ 32,291 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 97.41% 99.20% 101.58% 101.96% 101.51% Common equity to assets 15.84% 15.56% 15.36% 15.70% 15.51% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 9.96% 9.60% 9.43% 9.62% 9.42% LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 4,495,558 $ 4,623,174 $ 4,806,684 $ 4,685,827 $ 4,734,315 Construction/land development 1,930,838 1,649,303 1,546,035 1,550,910 1,662,199 Agricultural 85,045 76,092 76,433 72,930 77,053 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 1,852,784 1,947,119 1,975,586 1,982,666 1,960,841 Multifamily residential 523,789 538,098 560,475 608,608 540,526 Total real estate 8,888,014 8,833,786 8,965,213 8,900,941 8,974,934 Consumer 455,554 448,093 443,105 428,192 417,499 Commercial and industrial 1,515,357 1,505,773 1,476,331 1,303,841 1,287,637 Agricultural 80,621 58,966 48,562 58,644 55,768 Other 113,583 132,317 138,668 141,197 162,132 Loans receivable $ 11,053,129 $ 10,978,935 $ 11,071,879 $ 10,832,815 $ 10,897,970 Discount for credit losses on purchased loans $ 98,672 $ 106,617 $ 113,648 $ 120,849 $ 129,903 Purchased loans, net of discount for credit losses

on purchased loans 2,469,579 2,712,315 2,900,284 3,081,695 3,522,753 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 106,357 $ 108,791 $ 110,191 $ 111,516 $ 110,212 Loans charged off 2,279 3,391 1,814 2,501 2,132 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 663 957 414 1,176 714 Net loans (recovered)/charged off 1,616 2,434 1,400 1,325 1,418 Provision for loan losses 1,325 - - - 2,722 Balance, end of period $ 106,066 $ 106,357 $ 108,791 $ 110,191 $ 111,516 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans 0.06% 0.09% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.96% 0.97% 0.98% 1.02% 1.02% NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 52,841 $ 49,616 $ 47,083 $ 36,198 $ 37,082 Loans past due 90 days or more 9,961 14,577 17,159 20,267 19,696 Total non-performing loans 62,802 64,193 64,242 56,465 56,778 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 13,734 14,466 13,236 13,507 17,853 Other non-performing assets 947 947 497 405 3 Total other non-performing assets 14,681 15,413 13,733 13,912 17,856 Total non-performing assets $ 77,483 $ 79,606 $ 77,975 $ 70,377 $ 74,634 Allowance for loan losses for loans to non-performing loans 168.89% 165.68% 169.35% 195.15% 196.41% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.57% 0.58% 0.58% 0.52% 0.52% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.51% 0.52% 0.51% 0.47% 0.50% (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Average

Income/

Yield/ Average

Income/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate Balance

Expense

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 298,821 $ 1,628 2.19% $ 272,410 $ 1,543 2.30% Federal funds sold 1,596 10 2.51% 1,491 11 2.99% Investment securities - taxable 1,640,883 10,650 2.60% 1,595,605 10,706 2.72% Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 379,437 4,177 4.42% 390,754 4,424 4.59% Loans receivable - FTE 11,000,926 166,141 6.06% 11,036,503 164,170 6.03% Total interest-earning assets 13,321,663 182,606 5.50% 13,296,763 180,854 5.52% Non-earning assets 1,776,937 1,782,909 Total assets $ 15,098,600 $ 15,079,672 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,677,683 $ 20,637 1.24% $ 6,596,895 $ 19,537 1.20% Time deposits 1,943,320 9,072 1.87% 1,903,373 8,469 1.80% Total interest-bearing deposits 8,621,003 29,709 1.38% 8,500,268 28,006 1.34% Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 144,478 630 1.75% 150,803 634 1.71% FHLB borrowed funds 932,365 4,722 2.03% 1,159,629 6,118 2.14% Subordinated debentures 369,076 5,239 5.69% 368,884 5,259 5.78% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,066,922 40,300 1.61% 10,179,584 40,017 1.59% Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,553,060 2,439,520 Other liabilities 101,900 115,911 Total liabilities 12,721,882 12,735,015 Shareholders' equity 2,376,718 2,344,657 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,098,600 $ 15,079,672 Net interest spread 3.89% 3.93% Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 142,306 4.28% $ 140,837 4.30%

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Income/

Yield/ Average

Income/

Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance

Expense

Rate Balance

Expense

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 285,688 $ 3,171 2.24% $ 267,347 $ 2,135 1.61% Federal funds sold 1,544 21 2.74% 5,156 18 0.70% Investment securities - taxable 1,618,369 21,356 2.66% 1,544,451 17,949 2.34% Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 385,064 8,602 4.50% 371,788 8,473 4.60% Loans receivable - FTE 11,018,616 330,310 6.05% 10,335,699 301,574 5.88% Total interest-earning assets 13,309,281 363,460 5.51% 12,524,441 330,149 5.32% Non-earning assets 1,779,908 1,745,179 Total assets $ 15,089,189 $ 14,269,620 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 6,637,512 $ 40,174 1.22% $ 6,430,509 $ 24,731 0.78% Time deposits 1,923,457 17,541 1.84% 1,562,873 8,239 1.06% Total interest-bearing deposits 8,560,969 57,715 1.36% 7,993,382 32,970 0.83% Federal funds purchased - - 0.00% 62 1 3.25% Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 147,623 1,264 1.73% 148,310 748 1.02% FHLB borrowed funds 1,045,370 10,840 2.09% 1,038,612 8,825 1.71% Subordinated debentures 368,981 10,498 5.74% 368,217 10,172 5.57% Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,122,943 80,317 1.60% 9,548,583 52,716 1.11% Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 2,496,604 2,439,299 Other liabilities 108,866 48,779 Total liabilities 12,728,413 12,036,661 Shareholders' equity 2,360,776 2,232,959 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,089,189 $ 14,269,620 Net interest spread 3.91% 4.21% Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 283,143 4.29% $ 277,433 4.47%

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30,

Jun. 30, Jun. 30,

except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 143,514 $ 149,089 Adjustments Special dividend from equity investment - (2,134 ) - - - (2,134 ) - Merger and acquisition expenses - - 6,013 - - - - Hurricane expenses - 897 470 - - 897 - Outsourced special project expense - 900 - - - 900 - Total adjustments - (337 ) 6,483 - - (337 ) - Tax-effect of adjustments - (88 ) 1,694 - - (88 ) - Adjustments after-tax (B) - (249 ) 4,789 - - (249 ) - Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 72,164 $ 71,101 $ 75,819 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 143,265 $ 149,089 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 167,791 169,592 173,311 174,867 173,936 168,686 174,168 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.85 $ 0.86 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) - - 0.03 - - - - Diluted earnings per common share excluding special dividend from

equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses &

outsourced special project expense: (C/D) $ 0.43 $ 0.42 $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.85 $ 0.86 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/F) 1.92% 1.92% 1.90% 2.14% 2.13% 1.92% 2.11% Return on average assets excluding special dividend from

equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane expenses &

outsourced special project expense: (ROA, as adjusted)

((A+E)/F) 1.92% 1.91% 2.03% 2.14% 2.13% 1.91% 2.11% Return on average assets excluding intangible

amortization: ((A+C)/(F-G)) 2.09% 2.09% 2.07% 2.33% 2.32% 2.09% 2.30% GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 143,514 $ 149,089 Amortization of intangibles (B) 1,587 1,586 1,587 1,617 1,624 3,173 3,250 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,172 1,172 1,172 1,194 1,200 2,344 2,401 Total adjustments (D) - (337 ) 6,483 - - (337 ) - Adjustments after-tax (E) - (249 ) 4,789 - - (249 ) - Average assets (F) 15,098,600 15,079,672 14,838,979 14,880,931 14,304,483 15,089,189 14,269,620 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (G) 998,898 1,000,494 1,002,070 1,001,843 975,345 999,692 975,895

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars and shares in thousands, Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 12.18% 12.34% 12.05% 13.74% 13.54% 12.26% 13.46% Return on average common equity excluding special dividend

from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane

expenses & outsourced special project expense:

(ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 12.18% 12.30% 12.86% 13.74% 13.54% 12.24% 13.46% Return on average tangible common equity: (A/(D-E)) 21.01% 21.53% 21.08% 24.20% 23.90% 21.26% 23.92% Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible

amortization: (B/(D-E)) 21.35% 21.88% 21.43% 24.56% 24.27% 21.61% 24.30% Return on average tangible common equity excluding special

dividend from equity investment, merger expenses, hurricane

expenses & outsourced special project expense:

(ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 21.01% 21.45% 22.50% 24.20% 23.90% 21.23% 23.92% GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 72,164 $ 71,350 $ 71,030 $ 80,284 $ 76,025 $ 143,514 $ 149,089 Earnings excluding intagible amortization (B) 73,336 72,522 72,202 81,478 77,225 145,858 151,490 Adjustments after-tax (C) - (249 ) 4,789 - - (249 ) - Average common equity (D) 2,376,718 2,344,657 2,338,802 2,317,930 2,251,412 2,360,776 2,232,959 Average goodwill, core deposits & other intangible assets (E) 998,898 1,000,494 1,002,070 1,001,843 975,345 999,692 975,895 EFFICIENCY RATIO Efficiency ratio: ((C-E)/(A+B+D)) 39.93% 41.01% 42.18% 37.23% 36.74% 40.47% 37.28% Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((C-E-G)/(A+B+D-F)) 39.92% 40.52% 38.28% 37.39% 36.97% 40.21% 37.44% Net interest income (A) $ 140,987 $ 139,470 $ 140,282 $ 145,910 $ 138,612 $ 280,457 $ 274,821 Non-interest income (B) 23,066 23,672 23,507 25,847 27,673 46,738 53,478 Non-interest expense (C) 67,624 69,057 71,272 66,123 63,228 136,681 126,608 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (D) 1,319 1,367 1,412 1,489 1,403 2,686 2,612 Amortization of intangibles (E) 1,587 1,586 1,587 1,617 1,624 3,173 3,250 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Special dividend from equity investment $ - $ 2,134 $ - $ - $ - $ 2,134 $ - Gain (loss) on OREO 58 206 114 836 1,046 264 1,451 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net (129 ) 79 (25 ) (102 ) - (50 ) 7 Total non-interest income adjustments (F) $ (71 ) $ 2,419 $ 89 $ 734 $ 1,046 $ 2,348 $ 1,458 Non-interest expense: Merger Expenses $ - $ - $ 6,013 $ - $ - $ - $ - Hurricane damage expense - 897 470 - - 897 - Outsourced special project expense - 900 - - - 900 - Total non-interest expense adjustments (G) $ - $ 1,797 $ 6,483 $ - $ - $ 1,797 $ -

Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 14.46 $ 14.04 $ 13.76 $ 13.44 $ 13.26 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 8.50 8.10 7.90 7.68 7.52 Total stockholders' equity (A) $ 2,421,406 $ 2,361,484 $ 2,349,886 $ 2,341,026 $ 2,314,013 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 167,466 168,173 170,720 174,135 174,511 Goodwill (C) $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 958,408 $ 956,418 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 39,723 41,310 42,896 44,484 46,101 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 15.84% 15.56% 15.36% 15.70% 15.51% Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 9.96% 9.60% 9.43% 9.62% 9.42% Total assets (A) $ 15,287,575 $ 15,179,501 $ 15,302,438 $ 14,912,738 $ 14,924,120 Total stockholders' equity (B) 2,421,406 2,361,484 2,349,886 2,341,026 2,314,013 Goodwill (C) 958,408 958,408 958,408 958,408 956,418 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 39,723 41,310 42,896 44,484 46,101



