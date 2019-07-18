Digital Advertising Platforms Market 2019 Technology, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Projection Analysis And Forecast 2025

Digital Advertising Platforms Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.





Report Summary:

Digital Advertising is publicizing on sites or applications through pennants or other advertisement positions made of content, pictures, blaze, video, and sound. The fundamental reason for show publicizing is to convey general ads and brand messages to site guests.

This research report categorizes the global Digital Advertising Platforms Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Digital Advertising Platforms Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Drivers and Constraints

The report covers a detailed analysis of significant factors that impact the Digital Advertising Platforms Market considerably. The report accurately describes the factors that are driving, challenging, and restraining the market growth over the valuation period. It also includes the characteristics that are expected to create possible opportunities for market players to achieve an inclusive understanding of the market.

The key players covered in this study

Kenshoo

Adobe

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sizmek

Yahoo!

Choozle

MediaMath

AdRoll

Rocket Fuel

Rubicon Project

Google (Alphabet)

ONE by AOL

OpenX

Oath Inc.(BrightRoll)

InMobi Technologies

Sovrn Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Advertising Software

Display Advertising Software

Mobile Advertising Software

Social Advertising Software

Video Advertising Software

Cross-Channel Advertising Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Commercial

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The evaluation and forecast of the Digital Advertising Platforms Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

Table Of Content

The report includes a complete study of the competitive scenario of the Digital Advertising Platforms Market and the current trends that are projected to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the Digital Advertising Platforms Market, counting both key and emerging players. The report includes the companies in the market share study to give a wider overview of the key market players. Moreover, the report also comprises important strategic advances of the market along with a new product launch, partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, agreements, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major market players on a global and regional basis.

