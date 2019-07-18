Smart Communications Announces Acquisition of Intelledox

Joint Offering Will Deliver the Industry’s Only Cloud-Based, Next-Generation Customer Communications Management Platform

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announces it has acquired Intelledox, a global digital transformation software company. As a result, customers will be empowered to deliver the smartest, most interactive communications possible, throughout the entire customer lifecycle—from acquisition to servicing, and every interaction in between.



“This is a tremendously exciting development for both companies,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “Since our start, we have been wholly focused on empowering companies to deliver personalized, relevant and interactive communications at tremendous scale. Through our acquisition of Intelledox we are now even better equipped to deliver best-in-class, two-way customer conversations throughout the entire customer journey. Together we will redefine customer engagement, while also improving internal efficiency and creating ROI that is unmatched in our industry.”

Intelledox’s cloud platform connects to any system of record and provides next-generation forms, built-in workflow and on-demand customer communications. It is designed to digitally transform traditional forms-based processes into intelligent, conversational user experiences that streamline internal systems, manage risk and reduce demand for support services and, as a result, delivers more customers ready to transact. The company has enabled hundreds of enterprise and government organizations and more than 22 million users globally to rapidly transform paper or PDF-based processes into intelligent, data-driven customer experiences. In June, Intelledox completed a record-setting fiscal year, growing more than 50 percent year-over-year.

The acquisition comes at a time of rapid growth for Smart Communications as well. The first half of 2019 was the best performing in company history, with new business growth of more than 50 percent over one year ago.

“Intelledox and Smart Communications have a common vision, to help enterprises intelligently transform the conversations they are having with their customers in order to more effectively interact with them in an increasingly digital world,” said Michelle Melbourne, Co-Founder of Intelledox. “We are thrilled for this next step as a company and for what our joint commitment to enhancing enterprise communications will mean for businesses that are ready to embrace a digital-first, customer-driven future.”

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications™ is the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications. As the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management, more than 350 global brands – many in the world’s most highly regulated industries – rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartCOMMTM for Salesforce, and SmartDXTM. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

About Intelledox

The Intelledox platform is used by many of the world's leading enterprise and government organizations to transform their digital customer experience. Enabling organizations to engage and delight their customers by having rich and timely conversations using real-time data, Intelledox streamlines complex processes and omnichannel forms and allows organizations to transform the way they acquire, onboard and service their customers. With North American Headquarters located in Dallas, Texas, Intelledox has offices in New York; Singapore; Dublin; Sydney and Canberra, Australia. More than 250 global customers and millions of users trust the Intelledox platform. Learn how Intelledox uniquely combines adaptive forms, experience-driven workflow and on-demand customer communications management at http://www.intelledox.com .

Contact

Stacy Kirk

Senior Director of Corporate Communications

Smart Communications

skirk@smartcommunications.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.