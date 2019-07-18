CNC Case: Minister complains of lack of information on Mintrans

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 18 - Transport Minister Ricardo de Abreu said last Wednesday that he had found little information about the sector during the passage of portfolios with his predecessor, Augusto da Silva Tomás.,

The Cabinet minister described in court the state of the sector, at the request of the judge of the cause, surrounding the process 002/19, whose main figure is the former head of Transport, Augusto da Silva Tomás.

During the 22nd session, Ricardo de Abreu admitted, at the instance of lawyer Paula Godinho that the passage of portfolio was "quiet and peaceful" but the documentation found "was not in full".

Regarding who is responsible for appointing the Supervisory Board of CNC, the government official said that the chairperson of this body should be appointed by the counterpart of Finance and to him is reserved the appointment of the two members.

Asked about the procedure to be followed in case the Finance Minister did not appoint the Supervisory Board, he said that it was in the interest of the Ministry of Transport to take care of the situation to ensure the supervision and control of the accounts of the National Shippers Board (CNC).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.