Insellerate Adds Artificial Intelligence Subject Matter Expert Neil Sahota to Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insellerate, the true mortgage CRM and the industry leader in intelligent borrower engagement, has added Neil Sahota, IBM Master Inventor, United Nations Artificial Intelligence (AI) subject matter expert and noted author to its board of advisors to enhance its AI technology and strategy.



The integration of AI into the Insellerate platform is helping to revolutionize the way lenders manage their lead generation, prospecting, engagement, conversion, and the lifetime customer value they provide to their borrowers. Insellerate’s platform reduces the daily inefficiencies that take loan officers away from serving their clients and closing loans and helps lenders consistently connect and engage their borrowers. By optimizing critical workflows, lenders are able to perform their jobs more efficiently and borrowers receive personalized communications for their individual situations. “This technology could save hundreds of mortgage lenders from going out of business due to inefficient workflows and unprofitable, outdated marketing practices that result in high opportunity costs,” said Josh Friend, CEO and Founder of Insellerate. “Leveraging technology isn’t about eliminating loan officers. It’s about supporting them with bias-free, data driven suggestions that can optimize each unique borrower journey, extend customer lifetime value and help lenders operate at their most efficient.”

“I’m happy to join Insellerate as a member of their board of advisors and look forward to helping them develop successful strategies that merge their cutting edge technology with the real time business needs of today’s mortgage lenders,” said Mr. Sahota. “Having specific and deep business expertise, knowing where the problems are and where the real opportunities exist is critical to successfully leveraging AI for stronger commercial gains and better customer experiences. And that’s precisely what Insellerate delivers.”

“We’re thrilled to have Mr. Sahota advising us on AI technology and strategy,” said Mr. Friend. “It’s our goal to make sure that lenders stay in business in an aggressively changing world. As mortgage professionals we’ve experienced the antiquated technology that prevents lenders from reaching their full potential when it comes to closing loans and managing businesses. AI technology is the next big thing that will impact lenders and that’s why we’re so fortunate to have an expert like Neil joining us on our mission to help bring mortgage lenders into the future — so they’re still in business 5, 10, 20 years from now.”

Insellerate’s CRM and industry-first Engagement Platform are standalone solutions that leverage technology to optimize intelligent engagement that uniquely serves each and every individual borrower throughout the entire borrower journey. No other marketing automation platform / tech stack today has this capability.

About Insellerate: Based in Newport Beach, California, Insellerate provides the mortgage industry’s most advanced lead management, CRM, and Engagement Platform, enabling lenders to close more loans. Founded in 2014 by mortgage professionals who understand the challenges lenders face every day, Insellerate empowers them to optimize every stage of the borrower journey through intelligent engagement, as well as cut costs and increase conversions, sales, and customer lifetime value. Insellerate comes with fully integrated workflows, AI-powered marketing automation tools, and is SSAE 16 certified. For more information, visit www.insellerate.com.

Contact:

Tyson Hilton

Director of Public Relations

Insellerate

949-204-5416

Tyson@insellerate.com



