Olivier Chaudoir Joins BioSig as Director of Marketing

Electrophysiology marketing leader to drive market adoption strategy for PURE EP™ System

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform designed to address an unmet need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that Mr. Olivier Chaudoir joined the Company as Director of Marketing.

Mr. Chaudoir brings to BioSig over 20 years of medical technology experience, including over 15 years in electrophysiology. Most recently, Mr. Chaudoir served as WW Senior Global Strategic Marketing Director at DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson company), a role, during which he led strategic competitive assessments in the sector of spinal enabling technologies and established a multi-generation technology roadmap and execution plan. Prior to it, Mr. Chaudoir spent 17 years at Biosense Webster in the U.S., France and Belgium. During this time, he progressed from the field clinical support roles to Atrial Fibrillation Specialist to Regional Business Director and successfully led the company’s operations in Northern and Southern California. One of the highlights of Mr. Chaudoir’s career include a successful global launch of CARTOÒ3 Navigation System. Mr. Chaudoir’s contributions to this product launch include development of innovative commercial marketing programs to enable customer acceptance for the US, Japanese and Chinese electrophysiology markets. Mr. Chaudoir is a holder of a Marketing Mastery Award (FUSE JNJ MD&D Global Surgery). He graduated from Pole Academique de Bruxelles (Belgium) school with the BSc degree in Biomedical Electronics Engineering and University of Sussex in the UK with a MSc degree in Digital Electronics and Parallel Processing Systems. Mr. Chaudoir completed The Berkeley Executive Leadership Program and is bilingual in French and English.

“We are very happy that Olivier joined us during this exciting time in our Company’s evolution. A marketing function is a critical component of a successful market launch, and we were very impressed with Olivier’s accomplishments in electrophysiology sector, as well as his personal drive and determination to go that extra mile for the Company’s success,” stated Kenneth L. Londoner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “We look forward to learning from Olivier as we prepare for the targeted market release later this year.”

BioSig recently announced that it has been added to the Russell 3000 Index and was allowed 33 patent claims covering its PURE EP™ System. In the first half of 2019 BioSig successfully conducted first patient cases using its PURE EP™ System at the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, TX, Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC and Indiana University School of Medicine . These initial experiences suggested improved cardiac signal detection and fidelity.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP™ System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP™ System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Natasha Drapeau BioSig Technologies, Inc. Executive Vice President 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 ndrapeau@biosigtech.com 310-620-9320



