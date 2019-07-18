ST. NOIRE, World’s First Alexa-Powered Murder Mystery Board Game, Available Exclusively on Amazon

An AI-hosted Cinematic Board Game, ST. NOIRE Seamlessly Incorporates Amazon Alexa To Bring Characters and Gameplay to Life

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X2 Games announced today that ST. NOIRE - its premier Alexa-powered murder mystery board game – has officially launched and is available exclusively on Amazon, for $39.99.



Created by Nolan Bushnell (founder of Atari) and Zai Ortiz (Hollywood Creative Director), ST. NOIRE features over a dozen voice actors, +2500 lines of spoken dialogue, and is the world’s first fully-voice acted board game designed for Amazon Alexa. In the game, players take on the role of a hard-boiled detective and are tasked with solving a murder in the mysterious small town of ST NOIRE. Playing either with your friends as a team, or going solo, you will need to question a cast of colorful suspects, search for clues around town, and use all your deductive reasoning to suss out which character is lying to you. ST. NOIRE features multiple storylines and endings, immersive sound design and cinematic voice performances via Amazon Alexa.

To make sure no two games are alike, the identity of the killer is randomized on each play-through, making every new game feel fresh and unpredictable. A full play-through is estimated to take between fifteen and thirty minutes.

“One of the really exciting things about ST. NOIRE for us was the idea of gamifying voice technology by fusing cinematic storytelling with board games,” said Zai Ortiz. “By incorporating voice-control mechanics into the traditional tabletop format, we are transforming the board game landscape, as well as pushing the boundaries of what Smart Speaker gaming means.”

ST. NOIRE will premiere at San Diego Comic Con on the #IMDboat on July 20, 2019, where legendary writer/director Kevin Smith will host a live show segment with Nolan and Zai. Coverage will be accessible by IMDb’s more than 250 million unique monthly visitors via IMDb’s website , mobile apps and social media accounts.

Inside the convention, Bushnell and Ortiz will be speaking to attendees about ST. NOIRE and the role of ‘Gamification’ in the future of gaming . “We are on the cusp of the next big revolution in gaming,” said Bushnell, “and ST. NOIRE is a first step into this new uncharted territory. What’s next is going to change everything.”

ST. NOIRE Additional Information: • Price: $39.99 via Amazon; Amazon Alexa sold separately • Players: 1 or more • Age: 12+ • Gameplay: 20-30 minutes • Additional Facts: Alexa’s original voice is never used in the game. Instead, ST. NOIRE uses immersive sound design and cinematic voice performances. Infinite replayability, as the killer, suspects and victim are randomized with each new game. There are more than 2,500 lines of recorded dialogue, with 12 different characters and a dozen unique locations. The audio and art design are produced by legendary Hollywood Creative Director, Zai Ortiz. • Social Media: Instagram, Facebook, Website • Video: Diner Trailer, Evidence Trailer, How to Play • Press Kit: High-res images, videos and logos

Media Contact:

Kathy Kwon

kathyekwon@gmail.com

(310) 435-0812



