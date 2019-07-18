Almond Ingredients Industry 2019 - Company Profile, SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2026
Executive Summary
Global Almond Ingredients is valued approximately USD 8.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Almonds are low in fat and calories and have high-nutrient content. Almonds can help to maintain a healthy heart and healthy cholesterol levels which increase the growth of almond ingredient products. With their combination of protein, fiber, good fats and satisfying crunch, almonds are a smart snack option to help keep hunger at bay while satisfying cravings. These adoption of nutritional diet snack fuel the demand of almond ingredient market. Besides this, almond ingredients are especially suitable for gluten-intolerant consumers. Properties have increased the popularity of almond ingredients across the world as a majority of the global population adopts a healthy and high nutrient diet. Consumer awareness towards healthy diet as well as organic almond ingredient products driven the growth of this market over the forecast period of 2019-026.
The regional analysis of global Almond Ingredients is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Europe is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, increase in disposable income, awareness towards healthy diet, witnessed to expand the growth of Almond Ingredients market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Archer Daniels Midland Company(ADM)
Olam International Limited
Barry Callebaut Group
Blue Diamond Growers
John B. Sanfilippo & Son
Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (Bain)
Savencia SA
Kanegrade Limited
The Wonderful Company
Harris Woolf California Almonds
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Whole Almond
Almond Pieces
Almond Flour
Almond Paste
Almond Milk
Others
By Application:
Snacks & Bars
Bakery & Confectionery
Milk Substitutes & Ice Cream
Nut & Seed Butters
RTE Cereals
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Almond Ingredients in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
