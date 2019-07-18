iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

/EIN News/ -- ADVISORY, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT), the number one audio company in America, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO, and Rich Bressler, President, COO and CFO, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, July 18, 2019 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

iHeartMedia, Inc. Media Contacts:

Wendy Goldberg

EVP and Chief Communications Officer

iHeartMedia, Inc.

212 377 1105

wendygoldberg@iheartmedia.com

Angel Aristone

EVP, Communications

iHeartMedia, Inc.

646 343 2410

angelaristone@iheartmedia.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ .

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market open of your choice.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the number one audio company in America. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; its iHeartRadio service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; live events; podcasting; and information services for local communities, and uses its unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on behalf of its advertising partners. The company also uses the latest technology solutions to transform the company’s products and services for the benefit of its consumers, communities, partners and advertisers.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

-NDAQA-



