Clearside Biomedical Announces Multiple Oral Presentations to be Given at the American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting

Presentations include clinical experience of the SCS Microinjector™ and a video presentation on suprachoroidally delivered gene therapy

/EIN News/ -- ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases, announced today that multiple oral presentations on Clearside’s pipeline and proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space will be given at the upcoming American Society of Retinal Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting taking place July 26-30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.



In addition, Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Clearside, will speak on a panel entitled, “Advancements in Genetic and Regenerative Therapies”, at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit event (OIS at ASRS) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1:35-2:15 pm Central Time. The agenda for OIS at ASRS can be found here: https://ois.net/ois-asrs-2019/agenda/ .

Christine N. Kay, M.D., Vitreo Retinal Associates; Affiliate Assistant Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology, University of South Florida

Title: Suprachoroidally delivered gene therapy via non-viral DNA nanoparticles

Date: Video presentation available as a Paper-on-Demand

Michael S. Ip, M.D., Doheny Eye Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles, CA

Symposium: Diabetic Retinopathy Part I

Title: Suprachoroidal CLS-TA Plus Aflibercept Compared With Aflibercept Monotherapy for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Results of a Phase 2 Trial

Date: Monday, July 29, 2019

Time: 11:10 am

Christopher R. Henry, M.D., Retina Consultants of Houston

Symposium: Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Title: Suprachoroidal CLS-TA Improves Patient Outcomes in Uveitis of All Anatomic Subtypes: Results of the Phase 3 PEACHTREE Study

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Time: 10:26 am

Pauline T. Merrill, M.D., Illinois Retina Associates; Assistant Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology, Rush University Medical Center

Symposium: Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

Title: Suprachoroidally Injected CLS-TA in Uveitis Maintains Efficacy Outcomes Through 48 Weeks: Results of the MAGNOLIA Phase 3 Extension Study

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Time: 10:30 am

Milan Shah, M.D., Midwest Eye Institute

Symposium: Instrumentation and Devices

Title: Clinical Experience With the SCS Microinjector™ for Suprachoroidal Injections by Ophthalmologists

Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Time: 12:12 pm

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector™ targeting the suprachoroidal space (SCS) offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to work with established medications, new formulations of medicines, as well as future therapeutic innovations such as gene therapy. Clearside is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com .

