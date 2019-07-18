Wood Coating Market Share Soaring at 6.3% CAGR to Register $11,985.8 Million by 2025

Big Market Research has added a report on the wood coatings market. As per the report, the global wood coatings market is expected to reach $11,985.8 million by 2025. Additionally, the market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The report on Global Wood Coating Market offers industry definition and scope, key findings, top investment pockets, and top winning strategies in the industry during the forecast period. It will enable major companies to unlock real-time information related to the overall industry performance across different regions. The investors or stakeholders will benefit from this report that outlines the effective business strategies that can be implemented in the wood coatings industry. The research talks a lot about the major driving factors, restraints, and opportunities, which influences the sale of the wood coatings products in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, and LAMEA. On the contrary, data on industry chain structure, emerging applications, and technological advancements in the market makes the report a must-read document.

The growing demand for furniture and wooden products is boosting the need for wood coating products to a great extent. On the other hand, several developments in wood coating products such as enduring surface finish, solvent & scratch resistance, resilience to UV light damage, resistance to general wear & tear, quick-drying, superior sanding, and multi-coat & smooth finish application are sure to boost the global wood coating industry. Moreover, the demand for wood coating products in the construction and furniture industries is likely to grow significantly. Conversely, development in wood coating technology and surge in use of radiation cure coatings are predicted to offer new opportunities for the key players in the market.

The report offers relevant and focused details of the various segments in the global wood coating market. The study segments the market based on resin type, technology, end-user, and region. Based on resin type, the market is classified into polyurethane, nitrocellulose, acrylic, unsaturated polyester and others. By technology, it is divided into waterborne, conventional solid solvent-borne, high solid solvent-borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and others. As per end-user, the study fragments the market into furniture, joinery, flooring, and others. The research says a lot about the growing adoption rate across different sectors. Some of these industries include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and Sherwin Williams Company. Other players operating in this market include Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, Hempel A/S, and ICI Paints.

The report clearly indicates that the wood coating industry has attained substantial growth since 2018. It is prepared on the basis of an in-depth evaluation of the industry by experts. The analysis offered in the report shows insights that help in determining the leading segments and emerging strategies to acquire a strong presence in the industry. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other professionals seeking unbiased information on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

