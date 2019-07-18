MediPharm Labs Conditionally Approved to Graduate to the TSX

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSXV: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven cannabis extraction, distillation, purification and cannabinoid isolation, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares on the TSX under the symbol “LABS”.

“We are thrilled to have qualified to uplist to the TSX. This is an important step for the MediPharm Labs team and our shareholders,” said Patrick McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer, MediPharm Labs. “We have achieved significant growth and strong performance since we first began trading last October to become a top revenue generating cannabis Company in Canada. As we focus on executing an ambitious global growth strategy, this graduation will also allow us to expand our investor audience and improve the liquidity of our shares.”

Final approval of the listing is subject to certain customary conditions which the Company intends to fulfill by July 23, 2019.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expanding the Company's investor audience and improve the liquidity of the Company's shares.



