The Global Construction Robot Market Is Expected To Witness a CAGR Of Over 20% To Reach ~ $190 Million By 2025

Growing Application of 3D-Printing Technology and Lack of Skilled Labor Is Boosting the growth of the Construction Robot Market

/EIN News/ -- Bangalore, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bangalore, India. July 1, 2019: With its recently published study “Global Construction Robot Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025”, Infoholic Research forecasts that the global market for construction robots will continue to grow owing to the increasing investment by major construction equipment manufacturers in autonomous construction equipment development and smaller pure play vendors in manufacturing 3D-printing robots and bricklaying robots.

Construction industry is one of the few industries that rely mainly on manual labor due to which the adoption of automation including robotics is very less. However, the forecasted period, 2019–2025 is expected to witness a revolution in terms of automation in the construction industry with many construction equipment manufacturers ramping up investment, fueling the construction robotics market growth, denoted by a CAGR of over 20% to reach ~ $190 million by 2025.

Get a sample copy of the report @ https://www.infoholicresearch.com/request-a-sample-report/?repid=14134



North America is dominating the construction robot market closely followed by Europe. North America and Europe are witnessing an increase in the number of vendors focusing solely in construction robots, especially in 3D-printing and demolition robotics. APAC is the fastest growing region mainly due to growing construction activities in the region. Also, APAC is a major market for industrial robots and many companies focused in industrial robotics are expected to invest in construction robotics during the forecast period.

Demolition robots and autonomous construction vehicles and equipment generated a significant part of the revenue in the market. The growing number of building renovation activities in Europe and US is one of the major factors that is driving the demand for demolition robots. This is because they eliminate the labor-intensive activities involved in the demolition process to a considerable extent. Companies including Volvo, Caterpillar, and Komatsu are focused on developing autonomous construction vehicles and equipment for increasing the overall productivity in the construction industry.

Access Full Report Summary @ https://www.infoholicresearch.com/report/construction-robot-market



Most of the 3D-printing robots are cartesian robots or delta robots and as of 2019, the construction industry is witnessing a growing number of cartesian and delta robots due to growing adoption of 3D printing in the industry. Humanoid robots (most of them are in the prototype phase) can replace workers in construction sites and help construction companies to fill the gap due to shortage of skilled workers.

“3D-printing will revolutionize the construction industry by changing the traditional planning and development methods. High level of scalability in 3D-printing will help construction companies build custom projects and Building on Demand (BOD) quickly along with eliminating the need for transporting large goods,” pointed out Arjun Das, Senior Research Analyst, Infoholic Research.

Key segments of the report include:

Segmentation by application: 3D-printing robots Demolition robots Bricklaying robots Autonomous construction vehicles and equipment

Segmentation by type: Cartesian robots Cylindrical robots Spherical robots Humanoid robots SCARA Delta robots Articulated robots

Segmentation by region: North America Europe APAC RoW

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Contact: Ms. Sunanda Ganguli Infoholic Research LLP IND: 080-461-51400 sunanda@infoholicresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.