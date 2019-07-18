Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Carriage Services, Co-operative Group, Dignity, InvoCare Australia, Nirvana Asia, and Service Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global funeral homes and funeral services market size at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Funeral homes provide interment and funeral services for the dead in the presence of their families. The funeral homes and funeral services market analysis considers at-need and pre-need funeral services.



In 2018, the at-need segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as unexpected deaths will play a significant role in the at-need segment to maintain its market position. Also, our funeral homes and funeral services market looks at factors such as new products and service launches, new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes, and growth in the population of aged and number of deaths.



However, the increasing cost of raw materials, growth in the number of people opting for cremations and low-cost funerals and increasing competition and rising price wars between vendors may hamper the growth of the funeral homes and funeral services industry over the forecast period.



Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Overview



Growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths



Countries such as China, Japan, the UK, Sweden, Spain, the US, and Canada are witnessing an increase in the geriatric population. The growing geriatric population across the world has increased the number of deaths proportionately. China witnessed over nine million deaths in 2018. The growing geriatric population is creating new growth opportunities for vendors in the country. Moreover, many untapped markets in developing countries such as India is providing huge growth opportunities for vendors.



Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers



The increasing number of deaths across the world has led to the establishment of several startups and third-party service providers. Several startups in developing countries are providing personalized and professional end-to-end funeral management services as per customer requirements. Several untapped and highly unorganized markets like India is providing significant growth opportunities for startups. This growing trend is expected to have a positive impact on the global funeral homes and funeral services market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of quite a few players, the global funeral homes and funeral services market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several funeral homes and funeral service providers, that include Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Nirvana Asia Ltd., and Service Corp. International.



Also, the funeral homes and funeral services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

At-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions

Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers

Increasing penetration of technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Carriage Services Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Dignity Plc

InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Service Corp. International

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyg3bj





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Funeral Services



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.