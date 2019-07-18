There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,614 in the last 365 days.

Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Carriage Services, Co-operative Group, Dignity, InvoCare Australia, Nirvana Asia, and Service Corp

The global funeral homes and funeral services market size at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Funeral homes provide interment and funeral services for the dead in the presence of their families. The funeral homes and funeral services market analysis considers at-need and pre-need funeral services.

In 2018, the at-need segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as unexpected deaths will play a significant role in the at-need segment to maintain its market position. Also, our funeral homes and funeral services market looks at factors such as new products and service launches, new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes, and growth in the population of aged and number of deaths.

However, the increasing cost of raw materials, growth in the number of people opting for cremations and low-cost funerals and increasing competition and rising price wars between vendors may hamper the growth of the funeral homes and funeral services industry over the forecast period.

Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Overview

Growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths

Countries such as China, Japan, the UK, Sweden, Spain, the US, and Canada are witnessing an increase in the geriatric population. The growing geriatric population across the world has increased the number of deaths proportionately. China witnessed over nine million deaths in 2018. The growing geriatric population is creating new growth opportunities for vendors in the country. Moreover, many untapped markets in developing countries such as India is providing huge growth opportunities for vendors.

Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers

The increasing number of deaths across the world has led to the establishment of several startups and third-party service providers. Several startups in developing countries are providing personalized and professional end-to-end funeral management services as per customer requirements. Several untapped and highly unorganized markets like India is providing significant growth opportunities for startups. This growing trend is expected to have a positive impact on the global funeral homes and funeral services market size.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of quite a few players, the global funeral homes and funeral services market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several funeral homes and funeral service providers, that include Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Nirvana Asia Ltd., and Service Corp. International.

Also, the funeral homes and funeral services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

  • Market segmentation by service
  • Comparison by service
  • At-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Strategic partnerships and acquisitions
  • Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers
  • Increasing penetration of technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Carriage Services Inc.
  • Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Dignity Plc
  • InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.
  • Nirvana Asia Ltd.
  • Service Corp. International

PART 14: APPENDIX

