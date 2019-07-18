Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Carriage Services, Co-operative Group, Dignity, InvoCare Australia, Nirvana Asia, and Service Corp
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global funeral homes and funeral services market size at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Funeral homes provide interment and funeral services for the dead in the presence of their families. The funeral homes and funeral services market analysis considers at-need and pre-need funeral services.
In 2018, the at-need segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as unexpected deaths will play a significant role in the at-need segment to maintain its market position. Also, our funeral homes and funeral services market looks at factors such as new products and service launches, new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes, and growth in the population of aged and number of deaths.
However, the increasing cost of raw materials, growth in the number of people opting for cremations and low-cost funerals and increasing competition and rising price wars between vendors may hamper the growth of the funeral homes and funeral services industry over the forecast period.
Global Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Overview
Growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths
Countries such as China, Japan, the UK, Sweden, Spain, the US, and Canada are witnessing an increase in the geriatric population. The growing geriatric population across the world has increased the number of deaths proportionately. China witnessed over nine million deaths in 2018. The growing geriatric population is creating new growth opportunities for vendors in the country. Moreover, many untapped markets in developing countries such as India is providing huge growth opportunities for vendors.
Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers
The increasing number of deaths across the world has led to the establishment of several startups and third-party service providers. Several startups in developing countries are providing personalized and professional end-to-end funeral management services as per customer requirements. Several untapped and highly unorganized markets like India is providing significant growth opportunities for startups. This growing trend is expected to have a positive impact on the global funeral homes and funeral services market size.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of quite a few players, the global funeral homes and funeral services market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several funeral homes and funeral service providers, that include Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Nirvana Asia Ltd., and Service Corp. International.
Also, the funeral homes and funeral services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Market segmentation by service
- Comparison by service
- At-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by service
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Strategic partnerships and acquisitions
- Increasing number of startups and third-party service providers
- Increasing penetration of technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Carriage Services Inc.
- Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Dignity Plc
- InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.
- Nirvana Asia Ltd.
- Service Corp. International
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyg3bj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Funeral Services
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.