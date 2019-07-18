Emergent BioSolutions to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conduct a Conference Call on August 1, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2019, recent business developments, revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2019, and financial outlook for full year 2019.



This conference call can be accessed live by telephone or by webcast:

Live Teleconference Information:

Dial in number: (855) 766-6521

International dial in: (262) 912-6157

Conference ID: 8166567

Live Webcast Information:

Visit https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4agi9rte for the live webcast feed.

A replay of the call can be accessed on Emergent’s website emergentbiosolutions.com under “Investors.”

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is a global life sciences company seeking to protect and enhance life by focusing on providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats. We aspire to be a Fortune 500 company recognized for protecting and enhancing life, driving innovation, and living our values. Additional information about the company may be found at www.emergentbiosolutions.com. Find us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @emergentbiosolu and Instagram @life_at_emergent.

Investor Contact:

Robert G. Burrows

Vice President, Investor Relations

240-631-3280

BurrowsR@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Kieffer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

240-631-3391

KiefferL@ebsi.com



