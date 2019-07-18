10 Key Reasons to attend SMi’s 10th Annual Biosimilars Conference

Biosimilars Conference 2019

SMi Group reports: This year’s Biosimilars event will focus on forecasting future regulatory, commercial and legal challenges to advance biosimilars uptake

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than 2 months to go until the 2019 Biosimilars conference, taking place on 25th – 26th September in London, SMi Group have released ten key reasons to be a part of the leading biosimilars event in Europe.1. Be a part of the discussions on the best practices and techniques to understand the regulatory framework for biosimilars approval2. Discuss solutions to overcome legal issues with patent protection3. Explore the latest in regulatory changes and evaluating strategies to ensure compliance, including the revision of the Annex 1, disinfectant validation and methods, endotoxin detection methods and microbiological methods4. Meet the chair at the two-day conference Michel Mikhail , International Expert in Regulatory Affairs, Global Expert in Biosimilars.Dr Michel Mikhail has more than 30 years Pharmaceutical Industry experience and a track record of achievement in R&D and International Regulatory Affairs in large multinational research-based pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as in the generics industry.5. Discover strategies to source how to make biosimilars a future reliable source6. Join and network with 90+ attendees at the conference, from the biosimilar industry over the two-day conference and pre-conference workshops7. Learn about the trends and questions you may have around biosimilars market access policies in the EU8. Join the two focused pre-conference workshops that will be taking place on Tuesday, 24th September 2019 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London on:Workshop A: USA-FDA Interchangeability Guidelines, led by Michel Mikhail, International Expert in Regulatory Affairs, Global Expert in BiosimilarsWorkshop B: Advancing Biosimilars Development and Uptake in MENA & GCC Region, led by Rodeina Challand, General Manager, Challand Biosimilar Consulting9. Network with the biosimilars experts over 5+ hours of ample networking time over the two-day conference10. A saving of £499 is available for registrations places by 30th July. Registrations can be made online at http://www.biosimilars-europe.com/einpr4 The updated brochure with the full speaker line-up is now available to download at http://www.biosimilars-europe.com/einpr4 For sponsorship or exhibitor enquiries, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukBiosimilars 201925th – 26th September 2019London, UK#SMiBiosimilars---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



