Global Biomass Boiler Market Set to Witness a CAGR of 18.4% During 2019-2025
The report predicts the global biomass boiler market to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.
The report on the global biomass boiler market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on biomass boiler market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.
The report on biomass boiler market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biomass boiler market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biomass boiler market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- The increasing environmental concerns
- Increasing government support for the biomass boiler installation
- Tax benefits to power generation projects using cleaner sources of energy
2) Restraints
- Need for storage space to store
- Lack of awareness regarding biomass boiler
3) Opportunities
- The demand for efficient renewable energy sources
What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the biomass boiler market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the biomass boiler market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global biomass boiler market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Biomass Boiler Market Highlights
2.2. Biomass Boiler Market Projection
2.3. Biomass Boiler Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Biomass Boiler Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Feedstock Type
3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user
3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Biomass Boiler Market
4. Biomass Boiler Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Biomass Boiler Market by Feedstock Type
5.1. Woody Biomass
5.2. Agriculture & Forest Residues
5.3. Biogas & Energy Crops
5.4. Urban Residues
5.5. Other Feedstock Type
6. Global Biomass Boiler Market by Product Type
6.1. Stoker Boilers
6.2. Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers
6.3. Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers
7. Global Biomass Boiler Market by Application
7.1. Heating
7.2. Power Generation
8. Global Biomass Boiler Market by End-user
8.1. Industrial
8.2. Residential
8.3. Commercial
9. Global Biomass Boiler Market by Region
9.1. North America
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.4. RoW
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Biomass Boiler Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. Alstom
10.2.2. General Electric Company
10.2.3. Hurst Boiler & Welding Co. Inc.
10.2.4. Amec Foster Wheeler
10.2.5. Aara Energy Innovations Ltd
10.2.6. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
10.2.7. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Sytems
10.2.8. Ecovision Systems Ltd.
10.2.9. Dongfang Electric
10.2.10. ETA Heiztechnik GmbH
10.2.11. Other Companies
