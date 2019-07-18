Global Smart Hospitality System Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global Smart Hospitality System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

In 2018, the global Smart Hospitality System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Hospitality System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Hospitality System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Buildingiq Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Control4

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

IBM Corporation

Infor, Inc.

Johnson Controls

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sabre Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Smartodom Automation

Springer-Miller Systems

Winhotel Solution S.L.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hotel Operation Management System

Integrated Security System

Hotel Building Automation System

Guest Service Management System

Integrated Communication Technology Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Hospitality System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Hospitality System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

