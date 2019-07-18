Three Interactive Sessions to take place at the Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference

Respiratory Drug Delivery

SMi Reports: The 2019 Respiratory Drug Delivery conference to host three interactive sessions this December.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Respiratory Delivery , taking place in London on 5th-6th December, will be hosting three interactive sessions as part of the two-day conference.Topics for the 2019 event include:• Assessing novel technologies in improving respiratory drug delivery• Improving collaborative efforts and partnership to uncover novel drug target and meet the unmet needs of patients• Analysing current product design and development from both a safety and efficacy perspective but all those of the Quality-by-Design perspective• Adhering to regulatory updates within the global respiratory marketThis year, SMi aims to bring together clinical researchers, respiratory drug manufacturers and solution providers to discuss the current research and developments in providing appropriate long-term treatments that adhere to patient’s needs.The brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr3 Interactive Session: “Assessing an Effective Road Map in Managing Partnerships in Inhalers”When it comes to effective management of partnerships between the person with asthma and the healthcare team, it’s important to understand and assess the key considerations. Education should be an integral part of all interactions between patient & HCP.This session will assess the road map in managing and developing an effective road map for managing partnerships in inhalers.Interactive Session: “Novel Approaches to characterise Aerosol Dynamics”• Introductory overview and case studies highlighting the reality of different characterisation approaches• Assessing Drug Delivery methods, discussing mechanisms and dynamic breakup• Reviewing the effects of the lung environment, including heat and relative humidity• Why do dynamics matter in drug delivery?• Analysing the importance of novel approaches to characterize aerosol dynamicsInteractive Session: “Device Discovery: How relevant is a device to the patient?”Inhaled therapy ensures rapid and direct delivery to the site of pathology and can be provided to patients via a range of devices, including nebulizers, pressurized metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), and soft mist inhalers (SMIs).Despite the wide availability of these devices, poor inhaler technique and non-adherence to inhaled therapy has a marked effect on the therapeutic benefit of medication for asthma and COPD. This interactive discussion will assess the real-word study challenges.There is an early bird saving of £300 available for bookings place before 30th September. Registrations can be made online at www.respiratorydrugdelivery.com/einpr3 Respiratory Drug Delivery5th – 6th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor delegate enquiries please contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.