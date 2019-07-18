Global RNAi Technology Market Forecasting to 2025 - Focus on Oncology, Hepatitis B & C, Neurological Disorders, Autoimmune Hepatitis, and Others Therapeutics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNAi Technology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global RNAi technology market to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global RNAi technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on RNAi technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on RNAi technology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RNAi technology market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RNAi technology market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The extensive use of RNAi technology in the treatment of viral diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and oncology

2) Restraints

High cost in the application of RNAi technology in the production of therapeutics

3) Opportunities

The increase in the growth of RNAi technology in therapeutics, drug discovery, development and agriculture

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the RNAi technology market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the RNAi technology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global RNAi technology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. RNAi Technology Market Highlights

2.2. RNAi Technology Market Projection

2.3. RNAi Technology Market Regional Highlights



3. Global RNAi Technology Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Therapeutics

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of RNAi Technology Market



4. RNAi Technology Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global RNAi Technology Market by Therapeutics

5.1. Oncology

5.2. Hepatitis B and C

5.3. Neurological Disorders

5.4. Autoimmune Hepatitis

5.5. Others Therapeutics



6. Global RNAi Technology Market by Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global RNAi Technology Market

7.2. Companies Profiled

7.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.2.2. Silence Therapeutics

7.2.3. Merck & Co. Inc.

7.2.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals

7.2.5. Quark Pharmaceuticals

7.2.6. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

7.2.7. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

7.2.8. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xxgbo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Drug Discovery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.