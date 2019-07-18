‘The Art of Winning’ marketing campaign to promote official relaunch of Melco’s City of Dreams is honored at PATA Gold Awards 2019

Melco wins prestigious award in hospitality marketing for third consecutive year

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year running, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has been named winner of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards, Hospitality Marketing. ‘The Art of Winning’ campaign was created to promote the relaunch of City of Dreams Macau, Melco’s flagship integrated resort, and the official opening of Morpheus, its US$1.1 billion ultra-luxury hotel designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. Melco achieved the PATA Gold Award in 2018 for Studio City’s ‘Dinosaur Hunt’ campaign, and the equivalent award in 2017 for its collaboration with Mainland Chinese television channel Hunan TV for the reality show ‘Up Idol II’.



‘The Art of Winning’ marketing campaign was strategically launched on June 15, 2018 to coincide with the grand opening of Morpheus. The objective was to strengthen City of Dreams’ positioning as a global pioneer in the leisure and entertainment industry, showcase its ultra-luxury experiences created for the world’s most discerned travelers, and to promote both the relaunch of the resort and its new branding. The campaign emphasized the spirit of victory as captured by world-renowned photographer Nick Knight. Customized art installations were positioned around City of Dreams, enhancing the property’s art collection whilst piquing visitor interest and encouraging interaction. The campaign and its related events were covered by over 300 new and traditional media outlets across the globe, and after the campaign was launched, visitation rates at City of Dreams were increased by 42%.

Mr. Frederic Winckler, Melco’s Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, said, “We are delighted for Melco to be recognized by PATA for this prestigious marketing award for the third consecutive year, especially on the ‘The Art of Winning’ campaign to highlight the grand opening of Morpheus at City of Dreams Macau, and our flagship integrated resort’s official rebrand and relaunch. The campaign’s stunning and consistent imagery and communications successfully strengthened City of Dreams’ positioning as an industry pioneer offering world-class, ultra-luxury experiences to tomorrow’s travelers. We thank the judges at PATA for the award, and of course the sponsors of the event, the Macao Government Tourism Office, for their continual support for Macau and the Greater Bay Area’s tourism industry.”

Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office since 1995, the regional PATA Gold Award recognizes outstanding organizations and individuals in the tourism industry, acknowledging the very best that the Asia Pacific’s travel industry has to offer. The winners were selected by an independent judging committee consisting of senior executives from the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors. PATA Gold Awards 2019 received 198 nomination entries from 78 organizations.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The Company holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

