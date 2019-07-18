The Progress of Residual Waste to be Discussed at SMi’s Energy from Waste Conference

Latest updates in maximising residual waste and channelling that energy int everyday life.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: Key topics including the progress of residual waste to be discussed at the Energy from Waste conference this DecemberThe Energy from Waste industry is striving to achieve quotas set by regulations across Europe, with many countries setting targets to be one of the world's first circle economies. As we all know it’s not just about utilising food waste and biomass, it’s about maximising residual waste as a whole and channelling that energy into our everyday life.On the 3rd – 4th December, the progress of residual waste will be discussed in detail at the 12th Annual Energy from Waste Conference and how market leaders are paving the way for a low carbon emissions future. Highlights include:“Fuel to the fire – the residual waste future changes” delivered by Stuart Hayward-Highman, Technical Development Director, Suez R&R UK• Policy impacts on volume and composition• Where the big and small changes may arise• Capacity needs today and tomorrow“The future for transport fuels from waste” delivered by Aaron Berry, Deputy Head, Low Carbon Fuels Division, Department for Transport• RTFO latest including ‘development’ fuels• Capital funding competitions• Low carbon fossil fuels“The future of waste to fuels: existing technologies?” delivered by David Woolford, Principle Consultant and Waste to Energy Site Supervision Lead, Ricardo• Subsidies and product revenues – financing mechanisms• Regulation of waste to fuels plant• Quality and volume of feedstocks?• Lessons learned from a developing market• Future developments in the market“How to make EfW a catalyst for the circular economy?” delivered by Johnny Stuen, Technical Director, EGE (Waste to Energy Agency)• Not all materials should be in the circle – we need the EfW kidney• Secondary raw materials, what is possible to recover from the residuals of EfW?• The CO2-issue – accounting? Removing? Concepts and technologies• EfW as a decarbonisation measure – with or without CCUSThe brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download online at www.efw-event.com/ There is an early bird saving of £300 available for bookings placed before 30th September. Registrations can be made on the event website.Energy from Waste3rd – 4th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by BMH Technology and Steinmuller Babcock EnvironmentFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



