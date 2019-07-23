ANZ DBS OCBC HSBC Share Digital Banking Strategies in Hong Kong

RBI APAC Banner

Would learning how to develop digital transformation initiatives that include open banking and payment innovation strategies position your business for growth?

HONG KONG, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Would learning how to develop digital transformation initiatives that include open banking and payment innovation strategies position your business for growth?At RBI APAC 2019, we’ll bring together 150+ high-profile banking & technology delegates and 30+ expert speakers from leading financial institutions, tech companies, government organisations and emerging Fintechs. Across two days of intensive discussion, case study examples, workshops and interview style sessions they’ll share insight into the latest digital transformation strategies.Highlights Include:• Open Banking: Deep dive into API integration, regulatory considerations, effects on operating models, future competitive requirements and data monetisation with BBVA, HSBC, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management & OCBC• Customer Experience: Explore the rise of Neobanks, emerging distribution strategies, the use of data to enrich CX and journey simplification with ANZ, Archa, DBS, Neat, Oracle, Volt Bank & Up• Payments Innovation: Investigate cross border and real-time payments, the role of consumer data protection and methods of measuring innovation effects on consumers with DLA Piper, InvestHK, Krungsri Finnovate & Krungsri Consumer & Wave Money• Digital Transformation & Emerging Tech: Assess digital accelerators, the relationship between data & AI, chatbots, financial inclusion & role of FinTechs in financial ecosystem with the FinTech Association of HK, Huawei Technologies, Maybank, MyMy & WeLabDownload the RBI APAC Brochure today – Ensure you have the practical knowledge to protect your competitive position.



