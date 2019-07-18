Leading French Insurance Provider AG2R LA MONDIALE Chooses Vlocity to Digitally Transform Sales and Customer Operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, announced today that AG2R LA MONDIALE has contracted to use Vlocity Health applications to transform sales and customer operations in order to better serve its health and protection, retirement and savings markets. Vlocity Health , which runs natively on the Salesforce Platform, will enable AG2R LA MONDIALE to increase agency productivity, improve customer engagement, and support ongoing business agility.

AG2R LA MONDIALE will replace several legacy sales and customer relationship management systems, providing them with a single, streamlined system of engagement for its sales agents and customer service representatives. With integrated information, tools and processes, the new system will enable AG2R LA MONDIALE’s sales agents to be more productive and optimize interactions with new and existing customers across different channels and devices.

“Engaging customers successfully throughout the entire lifecycle is key to our business growth,” said Yasser Echoukry, Director of Digital Collaboration and Distribution at AG2R LA MONDIALE. “We chose Vlocity for its ability to rapidly implement a powerful platform for customer and sales management – giving our agents a 360-degree customer view, rules-based customer journey creation, and guided and automated customer engagement processes. We also need to easily integrate processes across front, middle and back offices, and quickly innovate and offer new products and services. We look forward to taking our digital transformation to the next level together with Vlocity.”

“We share AG2R LA MONDIALE’s view that the customer must come first – and we are confident that the company’s long history of industry leadership and high-quality customer engagement will prevail and grow during this time of digital transformation,” said Kevin Riley, senior vice president and general manager of Vlocity Health. “We are very pleased to be supporting our new customer at such a pivotal time in their evolution as a business.”

Vlocity Health is 100% additive and native to the Salesforce platform, delivering key benefits to customers from the start and over the course of the relationship. Vlocity extends the Salesforce platform with solutions that transform areas like product catalog, rating, sales, underwriting, employee enrollment, account installation, renewals, policy administration, provider network operations, and channel management. This enables customers to take Salesforce deeper into the health insurance stack and meet their strategic needs.

ABOUT AG2R LA MONDIALE

AG2R LA MONDIALE specializes in welfare insurance and asset management in France. AG2R LA MONDIALE insures individuals, businesses and industries in order to protect their health, safeguards their assets and earnings, helps them deal with unforeseen circumstances and prepare them for retirement. With a governance based on a mutual society model ensuring fair representation of all stakeholders, AG2R LA MONDIALE cultivates a unique welfare insurance model closely combining profitability, solidarity, performance and social commitment. Every year, the Group spends several million euros on helping underprivileged persons and supporting individual and collective initiatives.

ABOUT VLOCITY INC.

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A Forbes Cloud 100 company, Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM. Vlocity’s cloud software transforms customer-centric processes and fuels innovation in the Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government vertical industries. Vlocity’s values of trust, transparency and transformation drive customer, partner and employee success.

ABOUT VLOCITY HEALTH

Vlocity Health provides a single cloud platform for health insurers to operate their front, middle, and back offices across Individual, Small Group, Large Group, Medicare, Medicaid, and Ancillary business lines. Vlocity Health is 100% additive to Salesforce and extends the platform with solutions that transform core operations and member experiences, including product management, quoting, underwriting, employee enrollment, account installation, policy administration, and renewals. In addition, Vlocity Health enables health plans to manage and grow their business partnerships with producers and providers. For more information on Vlocity Health, visit health.vlocity.com and follow us on Twitter at @vlocity.

