UK Car Industry Beyond Brexit: Hybrid and Electric Vehicles to Grow at 21% CAGR Between 2019 and 2023, Accounting for Approximately 430,000 New Registrations in 2023.

The New Passenger Vehicle Registrations Market in the United Kingdom is currently gripped in a maelstrom of Political, Economic, Social, Legislative, and Environmental issues.



Since 2016, the issue of Brexit has dominated the UK political agenda, and as a consequence of the UK government's inability to implement a clear strategy for the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, the country is showing increasing signs of economic weakness and potential recession, with productivity falling, external investment drying up, business and consumer confidence in decline, and the Pound - since the Brexit referendum - falling over 10% in value against the Euro.



Environmentally and socially the automotive industry is facing huge upheaval with the implementation of new legislation such as the Worldwide harmonised Light vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP) in September 2018 and the impending Regulation (EC) 443/2009 - due to come into force in 2021 - which are aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the automobile through more accurate testing and tougher emissions constraints respectively.



The latter of these two legislative changes is set to send shockwaves through the entire automotive manufacturing industry in Europe and result in rapid and significant changes to the composition of manufacturers product portfolios as they attempt to reduce fleet emissions, in two years - by an amount they previously achieved in ten - or face punitive fines.



As a result of this disruption, the registration of new Passenger Vehicles in the United Kingdom has been in decline since 2016 and is calculated at 2,306,000 vehicles in 2018. With a best-case view on the economic development of the UK, this figure is forecast to continue contraction at a rate of -1.2% CAGR, resulting in 2,270,000 registrations in 2020. It is then anticipated the market will return to growth, as the UK shows signs of recovery from Brexit and manufacturers product portfolios are refreshed to comply with emissions legislation, growing slowly by 1.8% CAGR from 2020 to reach approximately 2,390,000 registrations by 2023.



This report provides quantitative insight and analysis on the volume and value of the UK new vehicle registrations market and provides answers to questions such as:

What are the most popular cars, by segment, model and brand?

Why are these vehicles so popular?

Which brand has grown the fastest in terms of registrations volume since 2013?

What is the current and future popularity of crossovers?

Which brand has grown the fastest in terms of value, since 2013?

What is the most valuable segment to be involved from 2019 to 2023, and why?

How many electric vehicles were registered, and by which manufacturer?

How many hybrid vehicles were registered, and by which manufacturer?

Which is the fastest-growing vehicle segment in the UK, and why?

Which vehicle segments will radically change by 2023, and why?

Which segments will cease to exist as we know them by 2023, and why?

What is the future of diesel-powered vehicle registrations, by brand?

When will electric vehicles begin to gain major market share in registrations?

When will hybrid vehicles begin to gain major market share in registrations?

What is the UK car market forecast considering the impact of BREXIT?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Objective

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Companies Mentioned

1.5 Geographic scope

1.6 Units and Measurements



2. About the author



3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Cars and MPVs in decline

3.3 The rise of the SUV

3.4 The Market by Brand Segment

3.5 Manufacturer Rankings

3.6 The Future of the Market



4. UK PESTLE Analysis

4.1 Economic Overview

4.1.1 International Trade

4.1.2 GDP Growth

4.1.3 The Impact on Registrations of a Negative Economic Scenario

4.2 Political Overview

4.2.1 Brexit Review

4.2.2 Brexit with a Deal

4.2.3 No-deal Brexit

4.3 Social Overview

4.3.1 Changing Attitudes to Transportation

4.3.2 The Demography and Uptake of Driving Licenses

4.4 Legislation Overview

4.4.1 Emissions Testing

4.4.1.1 The introduction of WLTP

4.4.1.2 The Impact of WLTP

4.4.2 Emissions Reduction

4.4.2.1 Regulation (EC) 443/2009

4.4.2.2 How will it work?

4.4.2.3 What are the penalties?

4.4.2.4 What can manufacturers do?

4.4.2.5 What will be the outcome?

4.5 Environmental Overview

4.5.1 Road to Zero

4.5.2 The Dawn of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles?

4.6 Technological Overview

4.6.1 Regulatory frameworks on electricity distribution



5. Car Registrations & Segment Analysis



6. SUV Registrations & Segment Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Historical Overview

6.1.2 Forecast Overview

6.2 JA-Segment Analysis and Forecast

6.3 JB-Segment Analysis and Forecast

6.4 JC-Segment Analysis and Forecast

6.5 JD-Segment Analysis and Forecast

6.6 JE-Segment Analysis and Forecast

6.7 JF-Segment Analysis and Forecast

6.8 SUV Segment Conclusions



7. MPV Registrations & Segment Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Historical Overview

7.1.2 Forecast Overview

7.2 MB-Segment Analysis and Forecast

7.3 MC-Segment Analysis and Forecast

7.4 MD-Segment Analysis and Forecast

7.5 ME-Segment Analysis and Forecast

7.6 MF-Segment Analysis and Forecast

7.7 MPV Segment Conclusions



8. Sports Registrations & Segment Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Historical Overview

8.1.2 Forecast Overview

8.2 SB-Segment Analysis and Forecast

8.3 SC-Segment Analysis and Forecast

8.4 SD-Segment Analysis and Forecast

8.5 SE-Segment Analysis and Forecast

8.6 SF-Segment Analysis and Forecast

8.7 Sports Segment Conclusions



9. Registrations Analysis by Fuel type

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 The decline of diesel

9.1.2 Petrol Vehicle Registrations & Analysis

9.1.3 Petrol Vehicle Registrations Forecast

9.1.4 Conclusions

9.2 Diesel Vehicle Registrations & Analysis

9.3 Hybrid and Alternatively-Fuelled Vehicle Registrations & Analysis

9.4 Battery Electric Registrations & Analysis



10. Glossary



