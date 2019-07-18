/EIN News/ -- AMF REGULATED INFORMATION

Montrouge, France, July 18, 2019

Amendment to the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and Half-Year Report

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced an amendment to the liquidity contract signed with NATIXIS ODDO BHF on July 2, 2018. The Company also issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF.

The amendment was entered into as a result of changes to the regulations governing liquidity contracts and is in accordance with AMF Decision 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, effective as of January 1, 2019. Transactions under the liquidity contract relate to ordinary shares of DBV Technologies trading on Euronext Paris. Pursuant to its provisions, it is specified that the situations or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity contract are the following:

The liquidity contract may be suspended on the terms specified in Article 5 of the aforementioned AMF Decision or at the request of DBV Technologies.

The contract may be terminated at any time with immediate effect by DBV Technologies, without notice and by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt.

The contract may be terminated at any time by NATIXIS ODDO BHF, subject to a 15-day notice period.

As of June 30, 2019, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,952 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;

€ 554,515.64

As of December 31, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

41,159 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;

€ 432,367.25

As of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

24,313 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;

€ 682,454.94

Number of transactions executed during the first half-year 2019:

Purchase: 1,074

Sale: 1,048

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

295,885 DBV Technologies ordinary shares purchased for €4,171,846.52

302,092 DBV Technologies ordinary shares sold for €4,294,004.91

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV Technologies is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact

Joe Becker

VP, Global Corporate Communications

+1 646-650-3912

joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

