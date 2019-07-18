Kids United: Fight World's Biggest Music Corporation From Using Their Band Name Through Petition

British Children's Musical Act 'Kids United' Launch Petition To Stop World's Biggest Music Corporation From Using Their Band Name To Promote Copy Cat Band.

LONDON, WILLESDEN, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British children's musical band Kids United has launched a petition to stop Warner Music France and US giant the Warner Music Group from promoting their copy cat musical group under the same name and passing them off as the original Kids United musical group. The petition can be signed by going to the KidsUnited.com website and by clicking on the petition link located at the top of the main menu. The petition has now reached nearly fifteen thousand signatures (15,000).The Kids United musical group first made famous when BBC Radio 4 produced a news special, which was aired to millions of its listeners to help promote their songs, "I'll Be There" (singing with Michael), which featured vocals by Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5. The news special also featured the Kids United "World's Children's Day Anthem Song," which was used for an awareness campaign to promote "World Children's Day," which takes place every 20th of November. During the interview, the "Kids United" musical group also spoke about the business side of running their music label, Bangin' Records, and the selling of their music and merchandise through the KidsUnited.com website. They also talked about their involvement with the animal charity, the "Born Free Foundation."Kids United was not only a musical act who ran a record label, but also pioneers, by becoming the world's first musical act to sell their music entirely through downloads via their KidsUnited.com website. Further to all this, "Kids United" were passionate campaigners, who headed a campaign to establish a National Children's Day in the United Kingdom. They did this by recording the Kids United "World Children's Day Anthem Song," which drew attention to this cause due to its upbeat message of unity and hope within the lyrics of their song. Thanks to them, "National Children's Day" now exists every 12th of May.Reference links:Kids United website: https://www.kidsunited.com Kids United: World Children's Day Anthem song KIDS UNITED (audio): https://tinyurl.com/yxabb9rd Kids United: BBC Radio 4 News Story: https://tinyurl.com/yy63knza Kids United: World Children's Day Anthem Song news story (image): https://tinyurl.com/y4yfulyy Kids United: National Children's Day Campaign news story (image): https://tinyurl.com/y5v4jq7d



