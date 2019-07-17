American Airlines and Japan Airlines Add Direct Flights Between Tokyo and Las Vegas in Support of CES 2020

American also adds direct flights from Austin and San Jose

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines and Pacific Joint Business partner Japan Airlines (JAL) for the second year are adding direct flights between Tokyo (NRT) and Las Vegas (LAS) to support the high demand for CES® 2020. American is also adding nonstop flights from Austin, Texas (AUS), and San Jose, California (SJC), and upgauging existing flights from Philadelphia (PHL) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to LAS surrounding the main event, which runs Jan. 4–12.



Tokyo demand

“As CES continues to grow each year, we will continue to deliver on our promise to strengthen the value of our global network,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning.

This will be the second year that American is providing direct access to LAS from NRT in support of CES. The flight will be operated on a Boeing 777-200 aircraft, featuring 36 fully lie-flat, all-aisle access Flagship Business seats that provide customers access to The Club at LAS to freshen up upon arrival or relax before departing.

Flight times between NRT and LAS will provide a seamless connection onto JAL’s network to and from Southeast Asia, including Singapore; Bangkok; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Manila, Philippines.

Domestic demand

American is also adding direct flights from major tech cities Austin and San Jose for the first time, offering additional service to fly next-generation innovators to the conference. Both flights will be operated on a Boeing 737-800 with optimal schedules and convenience for CES attendees.

“Whether it’s customers taking advantage of the direct flight from Austin or connecting on a lie-flat product all the way from South America to Las Vegas, we want to make sure the world’s best innovators have options on the world’s largest carrier,” Raja said.

In addition to the new direct service in January, two flights from American’s hubs — PHL and DFW — will be upgauged to an Airbus A330 and a 777-200, respectively, for an 18% increase in seats domestically. As American’s largest trans-Atlantic hub, PHL will provide more seats for customers connecting from Europe.

Tickets will be available for purchase on July 22.

New Service to LAS (all times are local):

Direct service:

Flight

Number Depart Arrive First

Departure Last

Departure Departure

Time Arrival

Time Operating

days Aircraft AA186 NRT LAS Jan. 4 Jan. 12 6:20 p.m. 11:35 a.m. Mon., Wed., Thur., Sat. 777-200 AA187 LAS NRT 11:15 a.m. 4:15 p.m. (next day) Mon., Wed., Sat.





Flight

Number Depart Arrive First

Departure Last

Departure Departure

Time Arrival

Time Operating

days Aircraft AA186 NRT LAS Jan. 4 Jan. 12 6:05 p.m. 11:20 a.m. Tues., Fri., Sun. 777-200 AA187 LAS NRT 10:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m. (next day) Tues., Thurs., Fri., Sun





Flight

Number Depart Arrive First

Departure Last

Departure Departure

Time Arrival

Time Aircraft AA1465 SJC LAS Jan. 6 Jan. 10 2:13 p.m. 3:43 p.m. 737-800 AA1465 LAS SJC 6:55 p.m. 8:25 p.m.





Flight

Number Depart Arrive First

Departure Last

Departure Departure

Time Arrival

Time Aircraft AA1534 AUS LAS Jan. 6 Jan. 10 5:30 p.m. 6:40 p.m. 737-800 AA1534 LAS AUS 5:25 p.m. 10:10 p.m.

Upgauged service:

Flight

Number Depart Arrive First

Departure Last

Departure Departure

Time Arrival

Time Aircraft AA589 PHL LAS Jan. 4 Jan. 6 5:50 p.m. 8:18 p.m. A330 AA749 LAS PHL Jan. 9 Jan. 11 8:05 a.m. 3:53 p.m. Flight

Number Depart Arrive First

Departure Last

Departure Departure

Time Arrival

Time Aircraft AA2238 DFW LAS Jan. 4 Jan. 12 7:10 a.m. 8 a.m. 777-200 AA749 LAS DFW Jan. 4 Jan. 12 2 p.m. 6:50 p.m.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world’s largest airline, offering customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life’s journey, American’s 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $25 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment options and access to power. The airline also offers improved food and beverage offerings in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 349 airports in 54 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 230 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, has reached over 31 million members worldwide. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and aims to become one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association™.

Corporate Communications

817-967-1577

mediarelations@aa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.