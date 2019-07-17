Jostens Creates Championship Bracelet for 2019 World Series of Poker Champion

One-of-a kind 50th Anniversary bracelet unlike any other championship piece produced by Jostens

The 2019 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champion was presented with a custom championship bracelet from Jostens early Wednesday morning at the Main Event Final Table in Las Vegas. Hossein Ensan took home the cash prize of $10 million along with the WSOP world champion bracelet created by Jostens, the leading custom jewelry designer and producer for professional, college, and high school champions across the country.



Custom-created by Jostens artisan jewelry team, the bracelet is intricately assembled from 2252 gem stones, comprised of 2175 diamonds and 77 rubies, for a total weight of over 40 carats of gems. The bracelet measures 9.65 inches x 2.4 inches and weighs a total of 1.1lbs of 10k gold.



Each link of the bracelet mimics a playing card, perfectly doubled down on both sides of the bracelet. This one-of-a kind 50th anniversary WSOP bracelet presented to this year’s winner is unlike any other championship commemorative piece ever produced by Jostens. The WSOP 50-year logo is represented on the center piece of the bracelet, which sits upon a bed of white diamonds. The 50-year logo is set in white diamonds with the “0” of the 50 surrounded in white and black diamonds featuring the World Series of Poker logo in the middle. The centerpiece is punctuated on all sides by a row of black diamonds with the words “2019 WSOP” spelled out upon the top with each suite represented and the words “WORLD CHAMPION” spelled out upon the bottom of the bracelet.



“Jostens has a longstanding tradition and commitment to celebrate champions and their championship moments, and we’re honored to once again be the official bracelet manufacturer of the World Series of Poker,” said Miran Armutlu, Vice President of Jewelry, Jostens. “This year’s bracelet – like its champion – will be remembered for its unique contribution to the game and to the WSOP tradition.”



“Poker is a sport, so it is great that a poker player can win a trophy piece of jewelry made by an elite manufacturer in the sports industry,” said Simone Ricci, Director of Sponsorships & Events of WSOP.



About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

About the World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) is the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world, awarding millions of dollars in prize money and the prestigious gold bracelet – globally recognized as the sport’s top prize. Featuring a comprehensive slate of tournaments in every major poker variation, the WSOP is poker’s longest running tournament in the world, dating back to 1970. In 2017, the event attracted a record 120,995 entrants from 111 different countries to the Rio in Las Vegas and awarded more than $231 million in prize money. In addition, the WSOP has formed groundbreaking alliances in broadcasting, digital media and corporate sponsorships, while successfully expanding the brand internationally with the advent of the World Series of Poker Europe, and now in 2017 WSOP China. For more information on the World Series of Poker, please visit www.WSOP.com.

