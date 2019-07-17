NostalgiaCon’s ‘80s Pop Culture Convention is the Cure for Nation’s ‘80’s Fever

/EIN News/ -- -- NostalgiaCon Presents 2 Full Days of Iconic ‘80s Stars, Music Artists, Cosplay, Retro Gaming and Fun That Defined the Decade --



-- Tickets Now Available for NostalgiaCon’s ‘80s September 28 & 29 at The Anaheim Convention Center --

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With such red-hot entertainment as Stranger Things taking the nation back to the 1980’s, it’s no wonder that the entire country is feeling the burn for 80’s nostalgia – and the cure is right around the corner when the Anaheim Convention Center plays host to the first-ever NostalgiaCon 80’s pop culture convention – a two-day extravaganza celebrating the stars, music, fashion and fun that defined the unforgettable decade. Set for Saturday and Sunday September 26 and 27, NostalgiaCon is an all-‘80s-all-the-time destination for hit film and TV show cast reunions, box office mega stars, unforgettable live concerts, exclusive panel sessions, cosplay competitions, memorabilia, collectibles, and so much more.

Super early bird tickets are available through Friday, July 19 by visiting www.nostalgiacon80s.com with one and two-day prices ranging from $49-$89. Early Bird VIP tickets are available at $110 dollars, including:

- Front of the line speed badge on the VIP Lanes of the Celebrity Photograph and Autograph Pavillion

- Speed pass on the outdoor plaza lunch lanes

- NostalgiaCon commemorative t-shirt

- 2 Beverage Tickets

NostalgiaCon80’s has it all!

NostalgiaCon80’s has the stars! Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd will join the show to discuss the 30th Anniversary of Back to the Future 2, greet fans, and participate in photograph and autograph sessions. Val Kilmer – who earned global recognition from such film roles as Top Gun, Real Genius, Willow and Batman – and Princess Bride and Stranger Things star Cary Elwes are just two of the many stars who will be on hand for meet and greets, along with such 1980’s icons as original MTV VJ Mark Goodman…"Max Headroom" Matt Frewer…– and so many more.

NostalgiaCon80’s has the music! Where other conventions charge separately for live concerts, NostalgiaCon80’s tickets include two nights of concerts! Among the musical performers that have just been added to the growing roster of artists are The Sugar Hill Gang, Dokken, TKA, Doug E Fresh, and Monie Love.

NostalgiaCon80’s has the competition events and the retro marketplace! The show will feature the largest ‘80s Cosplay ever assembled and will also feature breakdancing and retro gaming competitions. In the spirit of the decade, the event will feature creative brand sponsors and a Retro Marketplace that includes toy, clothing, poster, art and other collectibles.

About NostalgiaCon

With offices in downtown Miami, NostalgiaCon (www.NostalgiaCon80s.com) is a global fan conventions company wholly focused on celebrating the pop culture icons, influencers, music, newsmakers, entertainers, shows, films, sports, fads, toys, foods and more, that take us back to the decades we're most fond of. NostalgiaCon is the first platform ever created to fully scale and monetize the decades both in the United States and internationally through conventions, concerts, events, privately licensed entertainment, social media, and more.

Beginning September 28 and 29 in Anaheim, California with the epic 80s, NostalgiaCon will capture eras in their full glory, capitalizing on the powerful force of nostalgia via the people, trends and moments that define entire generations.

NostalgiaCon is the brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Manny Ruiz, creator and producer of the nationally renowned Hispanicize event and the Mixed Reality Marketing Summit, and Sean Wolfington, Chairman and CEO of The Wolfington Companies and Chairman and CEO of CarSaver, Walmart’s exclusive auto buying platform.

CONTACT:

SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

Or

David Syatt

David@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000



