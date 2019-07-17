Art and Music Happenings in Bend, Oregon's Old Mill District

Artists in Action in the Old Mill District

Upcoming cultural activities and events in the Bend, Oregon shopping, dining and entertainment district

BEND, OR, USA, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several art and music events are coming up in the Old Mill District , including the return of the Art in the High Desert festival for the 11th consecutive year. Highlighting the district’s commitment to nurturing the arts in the community, this annual event is surrounded by several other art-related initiatives, including plein air art events, permanent art installations and gallery exhibits.Upcoming Art-Focused Events:Art in the High Desert, August 23-25: This weekend-long event is Central Oregon's premier juried fine art and craft show, featuring more than 120 nationally acclaimed, hand-picked, visual artists from across the country and Canada. Ranked for the 5th year in the top 20 art shows nationally by Art Fair Sourcebook, this annual event has been presenting art lovers and collectors with impeccable fine arts and crafts for 12 years. www.artinthehighdesert.com Artists in Action, July 18 and August 15, 10am - 1 p.m.: In its second year, this collaboration of artists from Tumalo Art Co. created this series of events during which the public can enjoy watching and engaging with the artists as they produce different works plein air as well as in their studios or in a gallery. The series of events will culminate with a show exhibiting the art created during the event. See the full schedule at www.tumaloartco.com First Friday Art Walk, August 2: Tumalo Art Company welcomes an exhibition from a new artist or group of artists each month, featuring them during First Friday. In August, they will feature Katherine Taylor with her show “Déjà Vu: Reinterpreting the Oregon Landscape Through an Altered Lens.” The Lubbesmeyer Art Studio and Gallery will also feature select works from 4-8 p.m.Lisa Lubbesmeyer at Frogwood Collaborative, auction on August 18 (Portland): Old Mill District local artist from Lubbesmeyer Art Studio and Gallery, Lisa Lubbesmeyer, was invited to participate in the Frogwood Collaborative artists’ camp. She will join artists from around the world August 11-17 and the work produced during the camp will be up for auction at a special event held August 18 in Portland, Oregon. More here: https://frogwoodcollab.com/2019-auction Strictly Organic shows the work of Shelli Walters: Currently on display in the Old Mill District Strictly Organic coffee location is the mixed media work of local artist, Shelli Walters. Her pieces entitled “Tapestry”, “Spirit Rush” and “Picnic” are hanging in the shop and can also be seen here: https://www.shelliwaltersstudio.com/shop Live Music:Greg’s Grill hosts Michael John: Every Tuesday through August 6, plus August 12, 19 and 27, 6 - 8 p.m. This long-time Central Oregon performer puts on a show that is all about generating fun, excitement and energy. His interactive performances captivate audiences and leave them motivated and longing for more.Ticketed Concerts at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, www.bendconcerts.com August 10: B52s with OMD and BerlinAugust 13: Avett Brothers with Lake Street DiveAugust 20: Josh GrobanAugust 24: CAKE with the Dandy WarholsSeptember 14: Gary Clark Jr.October 3: Robert Plant and the Sensational ShapeshiftersOther:Regal Cinemas ScreenX: The ScreenX experience is coming to Regal Cinemas in Bend early this fall. This revolutionary, multi-projection theatre experience extends the screen to the auditorium walls. This immersive format takes traditional movie going a step further, by surrounding the audience with a 270-degree panoramic visual and putting them in the center of the action. https://www.regmovies.com/screenx#/ About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###



