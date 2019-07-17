Vietnam Implements the International Monetary Fund’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

July 17, 2019

Vietnam has launched a National Summary Data Page (NSDP) in implementing the recommendations of the IMF’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). The page aims to serve as a one-stop publication vehicle for essential macroeconomic data in both human and machine-readable formats. The e‑GDDS was established by the IMF’s Executive Board in May 2015 to support improved data transparency, encourage statistical development, and help create synergies between data dissemination and surveillance.

The NSDP is hosted by the General Statistics Office on its website, utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange (SDMX), and is accessible on the IMF’s Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board. The NSDP page contains links to statistics published by official data producers, namely the General Statistics Office (GSO), the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), and the Ministry of Finance.

Publication of essential macroeconomic data through the NSDP will provide national policy makers and domestic and international stakeholders, including investors and rating agencies, with easy access to information critical for monitoring economic conditions and policies. Making this information easily accessible in both human and machine-readable formats will allow users to have simultaneous access to timely data and bring greater data transparency.

Louis Marc Ducharme, Chief Statistician and Data Officer, and Director of the IMF’s Statistics Department, welcomed this major milestone in the country’s statistical development: “I congratulate the authorities for the launch of the NSDP, an important step forward in data dissemination. I am confident that Vietnam will benefit from using the e-GDDS as a framework for further development of its statistical system.”