Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q2 2019
/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced earnings and operating results for the second quarter of 2019.
“We’re pleased with our solid operating results for the first half of 2019," said Keith Cargill, CEO. “We continue to make progress in delivering on our key strategic initiatives to diversify and improve our funding mix while maintaining focus on delivering a premier client experience. Taking great care of our clients and being diligent about developing new clients who desire a broad relationship is positioning us for long-term financial success."
- Loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 1% on a linked quarter basis (decreasing 1% on an average basis) and increased 2% from the second quarter of 2018 (increasing 6% on an average basis).
- Total mortgage finance loans, including mortgage correspondent aggregation ("MCA") loans held for sale ("LHS"), increased 3% on a linked quarter basis (increasing 35% on an average basis) and increased 18% from the second quarter of 2018 (increasing 49% on an average basis).
- Demand deposits increased 14% and total deposits increased 11% on a linked quarter basis (increased 13% and 7%, respectively, on an average basis), and remained flat and increased 13%, respectively, from the second quarter of 2018 (decreased 1% and increased 15%, respectively, on an average basis).
- Net income decreased 6% on a linked quarter basis and increased 9% from the second quarter of 2018.
- EPS decreased 6% on a linked quarter basis and increased 9% from the second quarter of 2018.
|FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|(Dollars and shares in thousands)
|Q2 2019
|Q2 2018
|% Change
|QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS
|Net income
|$
|77,969
|$
|71,436
|9
|%
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|75,532
|$
|68,999
|9
|%
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.38
|9
|%
|Diluted shares
|50,384
|50,096
|1
|%
|ROA
|1.05
|%
|1.16
|%
|ROE
|12.20
|%
|12.72
|%
|BALANCE SHEET
|LHS
|$
|1,057,586
|$
|1,276,768
|(17
|)
|%
|LHI, mortgage finance
|7,415,363
|5,923,058
|25
|%
|LHI
|16,924,535
|16,536,721
|2
|%
|Total LHI
|24,339,898
|22,459,779
|8
|%
|Total loans
|25,397,484
|23,736,547
|7
|%
|Total assets
|29,970,384
|27,781,910
|8
|%
|Demand deposits
|7,685,340
|7,648,125
|—
|%
|Total deposits
|22,999,077
|20,334,871
|13
|%
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,668,452
|2,343,530
|14
|%
DETAILED FINANCIALS
For the second quarter of 2019, net income was $78.0 million and net income available to common stockholders was $75.5 million, compared to net income of $71.4 million and net income available to common stockholders of $69.0 million for the same period in 2018. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $1.50 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $1.38 for the same period of 2018. The increases reflect a $6.5 million increase in net income primarily driven by increases in net interest income and non-interest income for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense.
Return on common equity ("ROE") was 12.20 percent and return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.05 percent for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 13.58 percent and 1.26 percent, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 and 12.72 percent and 1.16 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decreases in ROE and ROA for the second quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from an increase in the provision for credit losses and a decrease in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income.
Net interest income was $243.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $235.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $231.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average mortgage finance loans and an increase in day count for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due primarily to growth in average total loans, partially offset by increases in average interest-bearing liabilities and funding costs. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.41 percent, a decrease of 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 52 basis points from the second quarter of 2018. LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, yields decreased 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2019, and increased 26 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. Mortgage finance loans, excluding MCA loans, yields for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 19 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019 and decreased 23 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2018. Total cost of deposits for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 4 basis points to 1.29 percent compared to 1.33 percent for the first quarter of 2019, and increased 48 basis points from 0.81 percent for the second quarter of 2018.
Average LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, for the second quarter of 2019 were $16.8 billion, a decrease of $84.7 million, or 1 percent, from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $898.4 million, or 6 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. Average total mortgage finance loans, including MCA loans, for the second quarter of 2019 were $9.5 billion, an increase of $2.5 billion, or 35 percent, from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $3.1 billion, or 49 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases were due to increases in volumes related to lower long-term interest rates.
Average total deposits for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.5 billion, or 7 percent, from the first quarter of 2019 and increased $2.9 billion, or 15 percent, from the second quarter of 2018. Average demand deposits for the second quarter of 2019 increased $882.1 million, or 13 percent, to $7.9 billion from $7.0 billion for the first quarter of 2019, and decreased $88.3 million, or 1 percent, from the second quarter of 2018.
We recorded a $27.0 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $27.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. The provision for the second quarter of 2019 was driven by the consistent application of our methodology. The linked quarter increase resulted from an increase in criticized loans and charge-offs, primarily related to energy. The total allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2019 was 0.93 percent of LHI, compared to 0.93 percent at March 31, 2019 and 0.84 percent at June 30, 2018. In management’s opinion, the allowance is appropriate and is derived from consistent application of the methodology for establishing reserves for the loan portfolio.
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") decreased in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019 and increased compared to the second quarter of 2018. The ratio of NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the second quarter of 2019 was 0.47 percent, compared to 0.57 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.41 percent for the second quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were $20.0 million compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $38.0 million for the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were 0.34 percent of average total LHI, compared to 0.09 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and 0.73 percent for the same period in 2018.
Non-interest income decreased $5.7 million, or 19 percent, during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2019, and increased $7.1 million, or 41 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease is primarily related to decreases in the net gain on sale of loans held for sale and other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in brokered loan fees. The year-over-year increase is primarily related to increases in brokered loan fees and other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in servicing income attributable to a decrease in mortgage servicing rights associated with our MCA program.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.2 million, or 1 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and increased $9.4 million, or 7 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to increases in marketing and communications and technology expenses, partially offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits expense, FDIC insurance assessment and other non-interest expense. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, marketing, communications and technology expenses and servicing related expenses, offset by decreases in legal and professional expenses, FDIC insurance assessment and other non-interest expense.
Stockholders’ equity increased by 14 percent from $2.3 billion at June 30, 2018 to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2019, primarily due to the retention of net income. Texas Capital Bank is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At June 30, 2019, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.3% percent.
ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.
This news release may be deemed to include forward-looking statements which are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, general economic conditions in the United States and in our markets, including the continued impact on our customers from volatility in oil and gas prices, expectations regarding rates of default and loan losses, volatility in the mortgage industry, our business strategies and our expectations about future financial performance, future growth and earnings, the appropriateness of our allowance for loan losses and provision for credit losses, the impact of changing regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, increased competition, interest rate risk, new lines of business, new product or service offerings and new technologies. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this release speaks only as of its date. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim such obligation, to update, alter or revise our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Interest income
|$
|346,893
|$
|325,561
|$
|321,718
|$
|301,754
|$
|286,852
|Interest expense
|103,340
|89,947
|81,045
|69,579
|55,140
|Net interest income
|243,553
|235,614
|240,673
|232,175
|231,712
|Provision for credit losses
|27,000
|20,000
|35,000
|13,000
|27,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|216,553
|215,614
|205,673
|219,175
|204,712
|Non-interest income
|24,364
|30,014
|15,280
|25,518
|17,279
|Non-interest expense
|141,561
|140,378
|129,862
|136,143
|132,131
|Income before income taxes
|99,356
|105,250
|91,091
|108,550
|89,860
|Income tax expense
|21,387
|22,411
|19,200
|22,998
|18,424
|Net income
|77,969
|82,839
|71,891
|85,552
|71,436
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,437
|2,438
|2,437
|2,438
|2,437
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|75,532
|$
|80,401
|$
|69,454
|$
|83,114
|$
|68,999
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.65
|$
|1.38
|Diluted shares
|50,383,870
|50,345,399
|50,333,412
|50,381,349
|50,096,015
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Total assets
|$
|29,970,384
|$
|28,383,111
|$
|28,257,767
|$
|27,127,107
|$
|27,781,910
|LHI
|16,924,535
|17,061,590
|16,690,550
|16,569,538
|16,536,721
|LHI, mortgage finance
|7,415,363
|6,299,710
|5,877,524
|5,477,787
|5,923,058
|LHS
|1,057,586
|1,901,637
|1,969,474
|1,651,930
|1,276,768
|Liquidity assets(1)
|3,480,902
|2,154,155
|2,865,874
|2,615,570
|3,288,107
|Investment securities
|240,851
|230,749
|120,216
|117,389
|24,408
|Demand deposits
|7,685,340
|6,743,607
|7,317,161
|7,031,460
|7,648,125
|Total deposits
|22,999,077
|20,650,127
|20,606,113
|20,385,637
|20,334,871
|Other borrowings
|3,607,234
|4,497,892
|4,541,174
|3,686,818
|4,520,849
|Subordinated notes
|281,948
|281,858
|281,767
|281,677
|281,586
|Long-term debt
|113,406
|113,406
|113,406
|113,406
|113,406
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,668,452
|2,581,942
|2,500,394
|2,426,442
|2,343,530
|End of period shares outstanding
|50,297,552
|50,263,611
|50,200,710
|50,177,260
|50,151,064
|Book value
|$
|50.07
|$
|48.38
|$
|46.82
|$
|45.37
|$
|43.74
|Tangible book value(2)
|$
|49.71
|$
|48.02
|$
|46.45
|$
|45.00
|$
|43.36
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Net interest margin
|3.41
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.93
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.05
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.16
|%
|Return on average common equity
|12.20
|%
|13.58
|%
|11.82
|%
|14.68
|%
|12.72
|%
|Non-interest income to average earning assets
|0.34
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.29
|%
|Efficiency ratio(3)
|52.8
|%
|52.8
|%
|50.7
|%
|52.8
|%
|53.1
|%
|Non-interest expense to average earning assets
|1.97
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.03
|%
|2.15
|%
|2.23
|%
|Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(4)
|8.3
|%
|8.5
|%
|8.3
|%
|8.3
|%
|7.8
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1
|8.7
|%
|8.6
|%
|8.6
|%
|8.6
|%
|8.3
|%
|Tier 1 capital
|9.6
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.5
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.3
|%
|Total capital
|11.3
|%
|11.4
|%
|11.3
|%
|11.5
|%
|11.1
|%
|Leverage
|9.2
|%
|10.0
|%
|9.9
|%
|9.7
|%
|9.9
|%
|(1)
|Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.
|(2)
|Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
|(3)
|Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
|(4)
|Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income less goodwill and intangibles divided by total assets less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|%
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Change
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|163,675
|$
|174,687
|(6
|)
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,446,902
|3,249,107
|6
|%
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|34,000
|39,000
|(13
|)
|%
|Securities, available-for-sale
|240,851
|24,408
|887
|%
|LHS ($1,056.5 million and $1,275.5 million at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, at fair value)
|1,057,586
|1,276,768
|(17
|)
|%
|LHI, mortgage finance
|7,415,363
|5,923,058
|25
|%
|LHI (net of unearned income)
|16,924,535
|16,536,721
|2
|%
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|214,572
|179,096
|20
|%
|LHI, net
|24,125,326
|22,280,683
|8
|%
|Mortgage servicing rights, net
|47,785
|82,776
|(42
|)
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|28,197
|26,175
|8
|%
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|807,728
|609,501
|33
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|18,334
|18,805
|(3
|)
|%
|Total assets
|$
|29,970,384
|$
|27,781,910
|8
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|7,685,340
|$
|7,648,125
|—
|%
|Interest bearing
|15,313,737
|12,686,746
|21
|%
|Total deposits
|22,999,077
|20,334,871
|13
|%
|Accrued interest payable
|23,115
|11,268
|105
|%
|Other liabilities
|277,152
|176,400
|57
|%
|Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|507,234
|520,849
|(3
|)
|%
|Other borrowings
|3,100,000
|4,000,000
|(23
|)
|%
|Subordinated notes, net
|281,948
|281,586
|—
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures
|113,406
|113,406
|—
|%
|Total liabilities
|27,301,932
|25,438,380
|7
|%
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:
|Authorized shares - 10,000,000
|Issued shares - 6,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and 2018
|150,000
|150,000
|—
|%
|Common stock, $.01 par value:
|Authorized shares - 100,000,000
|Issued shares - 50,297,969 and 50,151,481 at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|503
|502
|—
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|972,219
|963,732
|1
|%
|Retained earnings
|1,537,425
|1,228,924
|25
|%
|Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at June 30, 2019 and 2018)
|(8
|)
|(8
|)
|—
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|8,313
|380
|N/M
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,668,452
|2,343,530
|14
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,970,384
|$
|27,781,910
|8
|%
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|329,842
|$
|279,447
|$
|642,545
|$
|523,311
|Investment securities
|2,260
|193
|3,720
|399
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|157
|745
|536
|1,790
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|14,634
|6,467
|25,653
|15,221
|Total interest income
|346,893
|286,852
|672,454
|540,721
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|72,529
|39,607
|141,583
|71,309
|Federal funds purchased
|5,202
|1,665
|8,718
|2,634
|Other borrowings
|20,124
|8,484
|31,978
|14,164
|Subordinated notes
|4,191
|4,191
|8,382
|8,382
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures
|1,294
|1,193
|2,626
|2,220
|Total interest expense
|103,340
|55,140
|193,287
|98,709
|Net interest income
|243,553
|231,712
|479,167
|442,012
|Provision for credit losses
|27,000
|27,000
|47,000
|39,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|216,553
|204,712
|432,167
|403,012
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,849
|3,005
|5,828
|6,142
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|2,129
|2,007
|4,138
|3,931
|Brokered loan fees
|7,336
|5,815
|12,402
|10,983
|Servicing income
|3,126
|4,967
|5,860
|10,459
|Swap fees
|601
|1,352
|1,632
|2,914
|Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS
|(5,986
|)
|(5,230
|)
|(6,491
|)
|(7,403
|)
|Other
|14,309
|5,363
|31,009
|10,200
|Total non-interest income
|24,364
|17,279
|54,378
|37,226
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|76,889
|72,404
|154,712
|144,941
|Net occupancy expense
|7,910
|7,356
|15,789
|14,590
|Marketing
|14,087
|10,236
|25,795
|18,913
|Legal and professional
|10,004
|11,654
|20,034
|19,184
|Communications and technology
|11,022
|7,143
|20,220
|13,776
|FDIC insurance assessment
|4,138
|6,257
|9,260
|12,360
|Servicing related expenses
|6,066
|4,367
|11,448
|8,172
|Allowance and other carrying costs for OREO
|—
|176
|—
|2,331
|Other
|11,445
|12,538
|24,681
|24,824
|Total non-interest expense
|141,561
|132,131
|281,939
|259,091
|Income before income taxes
|99,356
|89,860
|204,606
|181,147
|Income tax expense
|21,387
|18,424
|43,798
|37,766
|Net income
|77,969
|71,436
|160,808
|143,381
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,437
|2,437
|4,875
|4,875
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|75,532
|$
|68,999
|$
|155,933
|$
|138,506
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.39
|$
|3.10
|$
|2.79
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.38
|$
|3.10
|$
|2.76
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Allowance for loan losses:
|Beginning balance
|$
|208,573
|$
|191,522
|$
|190,306
|$
|179,096
|$
|190,898
|Loans charged-off:
|Commercial
|20,053
|4,865
|34,419
|1,301
|38,305
|Real estate
|177
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|767
|—
|Leases
|—
|—
|—
|319
|—
|Total charge-offs
|20,230
|4,865
|34,419
|2,387
|38,305
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|201
|266
|1,399
|389
|320
|Real estate
|—
|—
|26
|11
|8
|Construction
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|23
|10
|360
|10
|9
|Leases
|—
|1
|1
|12
|1
|Total recoveries
|224
|277
|1,786
|422
|338
|Net charge-offs
|20,006
|4,588
|32,633
|1,965
|37,967
|Provision for loan losses
|26,005
|21,639
|33,849
|13,175
|26,165
|Ending balance
|$
|214,572
|$
|208,573
|$
|191,522
|$
|190,306
|$
|179,096
|Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:
|Beginning balance
|$
|9,795
|$
|11,434
|$
|10,283
|$
|10,458
|$
|9,623
|Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses
|995
|(1,639
|)
|1,151
|(175
|)
|835
|Ending balance
|$
|10,790
|$
|9,795
|$
|11,434
|$
|10,283
|$
|10,458
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|225,362
|$
|218,368
|$
|202,956
|$
|200,589
|$
|189,554
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|27,000
|$
|20,000
|$
|35,000
|$
|13,000
|$
|27,000
|Allowance for loan losses to LHI
|0.88
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.80
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to average LHI
|0.90
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.86
|%
|Net charge-offs to average LHI(1)
|0.34
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.73
|%
|Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1)
|0.27
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.28
|%
|Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1)
|0.45
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.52
|%
|Total allowance for credit losses to LHI
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.84
|%
|(1)
|Interim period ratios are annualized.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Non-performing assets (NPAs):
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|114,084
|$
|133,690
|$
|80,375
|$
|107,532
|$
|83,295
|Other real estate owned (OREO)
|—
|—
|79
|79
|9,526
|Total LHI NPAs
|$
|114,084
|$
|133,690
|$
|80,454
|$
|107,611
|$
|92,821
|Non-accrual loans to LHI
|0.47
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.37
|%
|Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO
|0.47
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|Total LHI NPAs to earning assets
|0.39
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.35
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans
|1.9x
|1.6x
|2.4x
|1.8x
|2.2x
|Loans past due 90 days and still accruing(1)
|$
|15,212
|$
|12,245
|$
|9,353
|$
|11,295
|$
|7,357
|Loans past due 90 days to LHI
|0.06
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.03
|%
|LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(2)
|$
|11,665
|$
|13,693
|$
|16,829
|$
|25,238
|$
|27,858
|(1)
|At June 30, 2019, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $9.8 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.
|(2)
|Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2nd Quarter
|1st Quarter
|4th Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|329,842
|$
|312,703
|$
|310,470
|$
|291,189
|$
|279,447
|Investment securities
|2,260
|1,460
|1,274
|1,161
|193
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|157
|379
|984
|1,018
|745
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|14,634
|11,019
|8,990
|8,386
|6,467
|Total interest income
|346,893
|325,561
|321,718
|301,754
|286,852
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|72,529
|69,054
|61,773
|52,034
|39,607
|Federal funds purchased
|5,202
|3,516
|2,097
|1,800
|1,665
|Other borrowings
|20,124
|11,854
|11,726
|10,317
|8,484
|Subordinated notes
|4,191
|4,191
|4,191
|4,191
|4,191
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures
|1,294
|1,332
|1,258
|1,237
|1,193
|Total interest expense
|103,340
|89,947
|81,045
|69,579
|55,140
|Net interest income
|243,553
|235,614
|240,673
|232,175
|231,712
|Provision for credit losses
|27,000
|20,000
|35,000
|13,000
|27,000
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|216,553
|215,614
|205,673
|219,175
|204,712
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,849
|2,979
|3,168
|3,477
|3,005
|Wealth management and trust fee income
|2,129
|2,009
|2,152
|2,065
|2,007
|Brokered loan fees
|7,336
|5,066
|5,408
|6,141
|5,815
|Servicing income
|3,126
|2,734
|2,861
|4,987
|4,967
|Swap fees
|601
|1,031
|1,356
|1,355
|1,352
|Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS
|(5,986
|)
|(505
|)
|(8,087
|)
|(444
|)
|(5,230
|)
|Other
|14,309
|16,700
|8,422
|7,937
|5,363
|Total non-interest income
|24,364
|30,014
|15,280
|25,518
|17,279
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|76,889
|77,823
|69,500
|77,327
|72,404
|Net occupancy expense
|7,910
|7,879
|7,390
|8,362
|7,356
|Marketing
|14,087
|11,708
|10,208
|10,214
|10,236
|Legal and professional
|10,004
|10,030
|13,042
|10,764
|11,654
|Communications and technology
|11,022
|9,198
|8,845
|7,435
|7,143
|FDIC insurance assessment
|4,138
|5,122
|5,423
|6,524
|6,257
|Servicing related expenses
|6,066
|5,382
|2,555
|4,207
|4,367
|Allowance and other carrying costs for OREO
|—
|—
|7
|(1,864
|)
|176
|Other
|11,445
|13,236
|12,892
|13,174
|12,538
|Total non-interest expense
|141,561
|140,378
|129,862
|136,143
|132,131
|Income before income taxes
|99,356
|105,250
|91,091
|108,550
|89,860
|Income tax expense
|21,387
|22,411
|19,200
|22,998
|18,424
|Net income
|77,969
|82,839
|71,891
|85,552
|71,436
|Preferred stock dividends
|2,437
|2,438
|2,437
|2,438
|2,437
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|75,532
|$
|80,401
|$
|69,454
|$
|83,114
|$
|68,999
|TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
|QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY - UNAUDITED
|Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2nd Quarter 2019
|1st Quarter 2019
|4th Quarter 2018
|3rd Quarter 2018
|2nd Quarter 2018
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Revenue/
Expense
|Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Investment securities - Taxable
|$
|38,887
|$
|287
|2.96
|%
|$
|30,625
|$
|274
|3.62
|%
|$
|23,977
|$
|259
|4.29
|%
|$
|24,221
|$
|191
|3.14
|%
|$
|24,514
|$
|193
|3.15
|%
|Investment securities - Non-taxable(2)
|192,115
|2,498
|5.21
|%
|114,341
|1,501
|5.33
|%
|93,394
|1,285
|5.46
|%
|91,298
|1,228
|5.33
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|28,436
|157
|2.22
|%
|63,652
|379
|2.41
|%
|173,654
|984
|2.25
|%
|203,972
|1,018
|1.98
|%
|166,613
|745
|1.79
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|2,491,827
|14,634
|2.36
|%
|1,823,106
|11,019
|2.45
|%
|1,585,763
|8,990
|2.25
|%
|1,697,787
|8,386
|1.96
|%
|1,498,474
|6,467
|1.73
|%
|LHS, at fair value
|2,494,883
|27,607
|4.44
|%
|2,122,302
|25,303
|4.84
|%
|2,049,395
|24,407
|4.72
|%
|1,484,459
|17,272
|4.62
|%
|1,516,047
|17,026
|4.50
|%
|LHI, mortgage finance loans
|7,032,963
|63,523
|3.62
|%
|4,931,879
|46,368
|3.81
|%
|5,046,540
|47,305
|3.72
|%
|5,443,829
|49,715
|3.62
|%
|4,898,411
|47,056
|3.85
|%
|LHI(1)(2)
|16,781,733
|239,829
|5.73
|%
|16,866,456
|242,155
|5.82
|%
|16,643,559
|239,995
|5.72
|%
|16,331,622
|225,604
|5.48
|%
|15,883,317
|216,755
|5.47
|%
|Less allowance for loan losses
|206,654
|—
|—
|192,122
|—
|—
|182,814
|—
|—
|179,227
|—
|—
|189,238
|—
|—
|LHI, net of allowance
|23,608,042
|303,352
|5.15
|%
|21,606,213
|288,523
|5.42
|%
|21,507,285
|287,300
|5.30
|%
|21,596,224
|275,319
|5.06
|%
|20,592,490
|263,811
|5.14
|%
|Total earning assets
|28,854,190
|348,535
|4.84
|%
|25,760,239
|326,999
|5.15
|%
|25,433,468
|323,225
|5.04
|%
|25,097,961
|303,414
|4.80
|%
|23,798,138
|288,242
|4.86
|%
|Cash and other assets
|940,793
|894,797
|828,156
|877,954
|808,099
|Total assets
|$
|29,794,983
|$
|26,655,036
|$
|26,261,624
|$
|25,975,915
|$
|24,606,237
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Transaction deposits
|$
|3,475,404
|$
|18,037
|2.08
|%
|$
|3,263,976
|$
|16,001
|1.99
|%
|$
|3,233,960
|$
|15,150
|1.86
|%
|$
|3,253,310
|$
|13,642
|1.66
|%
|$
|2,889,834
|$
|10,295
|1.43
|%
|Savings deposits
|8,896,537
|40,994
|1.85
|%
|8,751,200
|41,673
|1.93
|%
|8,354,332
|36,913
|1.75
|%
|7,820,742
|29,930
|1.52
|%
|7,784,937
|25,454
|1.31
|%
|Time deposits
|2,227,460
|13,498
|2.43
|%
|2,010,476
|11,380
|2.30
|%
|1,886,016
|9,710
|2.04
|%
|1,778,831
|8,462
|1.89
|%
|979,735
|3,858
|1.58
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|14,599,401
|72,529
|1.99
|%
|14,025,652
|69,054
|2.00
|%
|13,474,308
|61,773
|1.82
|%
|12,852,883
|52,034
|1.61
|%
|11,654,506
|39,607
|1.36
|%
|Other borrowings
|4,018,231
|25,326
|2.53
|%
|2,412,254
|15,370
|2.58
|%
|2,290,520
|13,823
|2.39
|%
|2,275,640
|12,117
|2.11
|%
|2,113,391
|10,149
|1.93
|%
|Subordinated notes
|281,889
|4,191
|5.96
|%
|281,799
|4,191
|6.03
|%
|281,708
|4,191
|5.90
|%
|281,619
|4,191
|5.90
|%
|281,527
|4,191
|5.97
|%
|Trust preferred subordinated debentures
|113,406
|1,294
|4.58
|%
|113,406
|1,332
|4.76
|%
|113,406
|1,258
|4.40
|%
|113,406
|1,237
|4.33
|%
|113,406
|1,193
|4.22
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|19,012,927
|103,340
|2.18
|%
|16,833,111
|89,947
|2.17
|%
|16,159,942
|81,045
|1.99
|%
|15,523,548
|69,579
|1.78
|%
|14,162,830
|55,140
|1.56
|%
|Demand deposits
|7,929,266
|7,047,120
|7,462,392
|7,940,503
|8,017,578
|Other liabilities
|220,305
|223,142
|157,278
|116,302
|100,074
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,632,485
|2,551,663
|2,482,012
|2,395,562
|2,325,755
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,794,983
|$
|26,655,036
|$
|26,261,624
|$
|25,975,915
|$
|24,606,237
|Net interest income(2)
|$
|245,195
|$
|237,052
|$
|242,180
|$
|233,835
|$
|233,102
|Net interest margin
|3.41
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.78
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.93
|%
|(1)
|The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income.
|(2)
|Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Heather Worley, 214.932.6646
heather.worley@texascapitalbank.com
