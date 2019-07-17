Nanometrics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanometrics Incorporated (Nasdaq: NANO), a leading provider of advanced process control systems, will release its second quarter financial results after market close on July 30, 2019.



In light of the pending merger transaction with Rudolph Technologies, Nanometrics will not hold a conference call to discuss its financial results. Concurrent with the earnings release, Nanometrics will publish supplemental materials on the Investor Relations section of Nanometrics’ website at www.nanometrics.com.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection solutions used primarily in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, as well as in the fabrication of other solid-state devices and components in the optoelectronic, LED and storage industries, and more recently in the industrial, aerospace and scientific research markets. Nanometrics’ process control solutions include automated and integrated metrology systems as well as software and analytics that measure and monitor key elements of device performance and yield, such as critical dimensions, device structures, surface shape and profile, overall topography and various thin film properties, including three-dimensional features and film thickness, as well as the optical, electrical and material properties of various substrates, devices and components. Nanometrics’ solutions enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor and other advanced markets. The company maintains its headquarters in Milpitas, California, with sales and service offices worldwide. Nanometrics is traded on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NANO. Nanometrics’ website is http://www.nanometrics.com.

