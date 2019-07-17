Supreme court chief stresses training of judges
Speaking to ANGOP, the magistrate said the judges and officials are to give support to 62 first instance courts to be implemented in the country, of which 12 of them are already operational.
In the meantime, the judge said in few weeks 150 judges are to join the justice sector to work at first instance courts.
In the Framework of the ongoing justice reforms the magistrate foresees that by the end of the year, at least 40 first instance courts could be unveiled.,
