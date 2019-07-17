Policymakers and Physicians Meet on U.S. – Mexico Border Children and Women’s Health

National Hispanic Medical Association to call for more physician volunteers

WASHINGTON, DC, US, July 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release For Information: Wanda Salcedo(202) 628-5895Policymakers and Physicians Meet on U.S. – Mexico Border Children and Women’s Health National Hispanic Medical Association to call for more physician volunteersHealth and mental health care services are so limited that immigrants being held in government centers as well as the those who live along the U.S.-Mexico border face drastic living conditions leading to deaths especially among children.The National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) Board of Directors, Dr. Elena Rios, Dr. Carlos Corral, Dr. Bert Johansson and Dr. Nellie Correa are convening the first NHMA Greater El Paso Chapter Policy Forum with Congresswoman Escobar, Fernando Gonzalez, MD, Deputy Director, Department of Public Health, City and County of El Paso to call attention to the challenges of health and wellness care along the U.S.-Mexico Border.The NHMA Policy Forum will be held at the Anson 11, 303 N. Oregon St., El Paso, Texas on Friday July 19th, from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM. To RSVP contact the NHMA Office in Washington DC at 202.628.5895 or nhma@nhmamd.orgNHMA policy priorities for the US Mexico Border include focusing on health and wellness of children and women who tend to suffer the most in our communities - childbirth, breastfeeding, adolescent care and addiction, as well as physician shortage and cross-border collaboration. A special discussion will also be on the need to include participants in the region into the All of Us Research Program that will follow persons living in the US for a decade and produce new knowledge for improving healthcare programs in the future.El Paso expert speakers:Carlos H. Corral, MD, El Paso Cardiac, Vascular & Thoracic Surgeons, PABert Johansson, MD, El Paso Children’s HospitalNereida Correa, MD, Albert Einstein College of MedicineMyriam Judith Herrera Ortega, MD, Banco de Leche Humana (Milk Bank) & Lactation ClinicHeidi Lyn, MD, Texas Tech University Health Science Center OB-Gyn DepartmentCarlos Gutierrez, MD, El Paso Children’s HospitalMichaele Linden-Johnson, MBA, Medical Center of the Americas FoundationHugo Staines-Orozco, MD, Universidad Autónoma de Ciudad JuárezNHMA is a nonprofit association with the mission to improve the health of Hispanic/Latinos and other underserved – for more information : www.NHMAmd.org



