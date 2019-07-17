Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI), (“CGI” or “the Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share payable on September 15, 2019 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019 (“the Dividend”). The Dividend is a capital gains dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).



Since CGI qualifies as an investment corporation for Canadian income tax purposes, the payment of capital gains dividends allows the Company to recover taxes paid, or payable, on realized capital gains. Non-residents of Canada will not be subject to Canadian withholding tax on the Dividend.

CGI is a closed-end equity fund, focused on medium to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



