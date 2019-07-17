Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. June 2019 Monthly Update
/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the June 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, June, 2019
Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth
Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.
|Investment Managers:
|Weatherbie Capital, LLC
|Small-Cap Growth
|Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
|Mid-Cap Growth
|Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
|Large-Cap Growth
|Top 20 Holdings at Month-End
|(30.1% of equity portfolio)
|1
|FirstService Corp.
|2.1%
|2
|Chegg, Inc.
|2.0%
|3
|HEICO Corp.
|1.9%
|4
|Paylocity Holding Corp.
|1.7%
|5
|Visa, Inc.
|1.6%
|6
|Insulet Corp.
|1.6%
|7
|Microsoft Corp.
|1.6%
|8
|Yum! Brands, Inc.
|1.5%
|9
|Planet Fitness, Inc.
|1.5%
|10
|Abbott Laboratories
|1.4%
|11
|Everbridge, Inc.
|1.4%
|12
|Walt Disney Co.
|1.4%
|13
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|1.3%
|14
|Alphabet, Inc.
|1.3%
|15
|Equinix, Inc.
|1.3%
|16
|Autodesk, Inc.
|1.3%
|17
|Ecolab, Inc.
|1.3%
|18
|UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
|1.3%
|19
|Nevro Corp.
|1.3%
|20
|salesforce.com, Inc.
|1.3%
|Holdings are subject to change.
Monthly Performance:
|Performance
|NAV
|Market Price
|Discount
|Beginning of month value
|$5.69
|$5.39
|-5.3%
|End of month value
|$6.04
|$5.82
|-3.6%
|Performance for month
|6.15%
|7.98%
|Performance year-to-date
|27.30%
|38.03%
Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)
|Total
|$226.7
|Equities
|$219.9
|Percent Invested
|97.0%
|Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*
|Information Technology
|30.1%
|Health Care
|19.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|17.8%
|Industrials
|14.2%
|Communication Services
|4.4%
|Consumer Staples
|4.3%
|Real Estate
|3.4%
|Materials
|3.2%
|Financials
|3.2%
|Energy
|0.3%
|Total Market Value
|100.0%
|*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
New Holdings
None
Holdings Liquidated
None
The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.
Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.
Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
All data is as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise noted.
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.