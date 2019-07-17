Adirondack Mountain Club Partners with Common Energy to Lower Carbon Emissions across New York State

/EIN News/ -- LAKE PLACID, N.Y., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club) today announces a new partnership with Common Energy , a leading community solar provider based in New York.



With a shared interest in the environment, Common Energy has made a generous investment in ADK’s mission to protect New York State’s public lands and waters. Common Energy and ADK will work together to publicly promote steps that individuals can take to reduce their carbon footprint, decrease the community’s dependence on fossil fuels, and lower emissions and pollution across New York State.

Neil Woodworth, Executive Director of the ADK said, “We are excited to work with Common Energy to educate the public about the positive benefits of renewable solar energy. This partnership furthers ADK’s mission to protect New York State’s environment and address climate change.”

Richard Keiser, founder and CEO of Common Energy said, “We are excited to partner with ADK on our shared commitment to the environment. Through this program, the public has the opportunity to prevent millions of pounds of emissions and save on their electricity bill through one simple action.”

Common Energy enables virtually anyone to connect their existing utility account to a local, clean energy project. Energy from the project replaces fossil fuel-based generation, lowering emissions and pollution. Each month, participants receive clean energy credits from the project, lowering their energy cost. Enrollment is free and can be completed in a matter of minutes.

Common Energy’s program has been made possible through New York’s Shared Renewables Program, which was established by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo in 2015. Under this program, new clean energy projects are constructed on buildings and in fields and connected to the electrical grid. Households and businesses can subscribe to the projects to lower emissions and their energy costs.

ABOUT COMMON ENERGY

Common Energy partners with leading organizations to enable households and businesses to save money and prevent emissions in their communities. Common Energy recently won two awards from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and is an official partner of New York’s Solar for All program, which provides clean energy to low income families. For more information visit www.commonenergy.us or email press@commonenergy.us.

ABOUT ADK

ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club) is dedicated to protecting and advocating for New York State’s wild lands and waters. Since 1922, the organization has offered people opportunities to stay and play in as well as protect, discover, and explore the outdoors. Today, ADK has 30,000 members in 27 chapters statewide and is served by a professional year-round staff. The organization is recognized as a vital voice in the commitment to environmental stewardship and ethical outdoor recreation in New York State. For more information on membership or making a difference, head to ADK.org or follow ADK on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.



